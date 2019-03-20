Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s time to re-examine how women’s health is researched and practiced. Getty Images

Think women have come a long way when it comes to the quality of their healthcare?

You might want to think again.

Instead, it seems that women have a long way to go to catch up with men when it comes to their health services.

A new study published in Nature Communications says women get diagnosed with diseases far later than men.

How much later?

For cancer, the researchers said women get diagnosed two and a half years later than men.

For diabetes, women are diagnosed four and a half years later than men.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Copenhagen. They looked at the health data for almost 7 million men and women in the Danish healthcare system over a 21-year period.

They discovered that women were diagnosed later than men in more than 700 diseases. One of the few exceptions? Osteoporosis.

“The message is that the national strategies that are established need to take a difference into account. We can no longer use the ‘one size fits all’ model,” said Søren Brunak, PhD, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, a researcher at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research, and the study’s lead author.

Brunak did note that his team didn’t find the cause of the disparities.

“The study does not provide a comprehensive explanation for why we see these differences, and how the reasons in particular divide up between germ-line genetics, environmental exposures, and modifiable lifestyle,” he told Healthline. “So we are looking into that now.”

The researchers’ next step is a collaboration with another team in Finland.