What one woman’s unrelenting musical hallucinations are teaching researchers about the effects MS can have on neural pathways.

We’ve all had an “earworm” at one time or another—a tune that gets stuck in your head and plays on an endless loop. Earworms typically fade away after a few minutes if we think about or listen to something else. But for one 54-year old woman with multiple sclerosis (MS), auditory hallucinations have plagued her non-stop for years, shedding new light on the involvement of neural pathways in MS.

In a case study published in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders, researchers at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) shared the bizarre story of her unrelenting internal soundtrack.

In 2010, after a long history of relapsing MS, the patient began taking the disease-modifying therapy (DMT) Tysabri. A year later, the auditory symptoms began. She hears words like “jabberwocky” several times a day, and verses of familiar country songs—complete with instrumentation—play non-stop in her head. The problem is so persistent that she has to turn on other music in order to fall asleep at night.

Some medical conditions can produce auditory hallucinations that are treatable. “We tried her on antidepressants and antiepileptic medications, but they had no effect,” Dr. Farhat Husain, lead study author who now works at Integris Neurology in Oklahoma City, told Healthline,

Since earworms like this are very rare in MS, no one thought it might be a symptom of MS. “She came to me from another neurologist,” said Husain, “and by that time she had one set of MRIs but doctors were not getting anywhere. They even took her off Tysabri for a time, but it made no difference.”

Husain and her team determined that the woman didn’t suffer from any mental or emotional problems, and that she had normal hearing. So they turned their attention to her past MRI films to look for patterns of disease activity that might explain her odd hallucinations. The films revealed that since 2010 she had developed a new lesion deep within the white matter of her brain that was still present but no longer enhancing or active.

“We found the inflammation had damaged an area of the brain called the auditory association cortex, which has pathways related not just to hearing, but also memory,” Husain said in an interview with News OK. “This created musical hallucinations. She didn’t just think about the music or the word, she thought she was hearing them.”