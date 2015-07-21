In “Not Going Gently,” Constance Vincent writes about how Alzheimer’s disease destroyed her mother and drove a wedge between family members.

Alzheimer’s is a family disease.

That’s partly why Constance Vincent, Ph.D., thinks people ought to be more frightened of it than cancer.

“Most cancers can be treated,” she said.

That’s not the case with Alzheimer’s.

An expert in developmental psychology and a former university professor, Vincent has written a book about her family’s struggle with the disease, documenting the long, sad decline of her once-vibrant mother.

“Not Going Gently” is a tale that will resonate with more and more families as dementia claims more and more victims.

And that population is only going to increase, Vincent noted, as baby boomers move from caring for aging parents to becoming aged themselves.

The cost of caring for patients with dementia is expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2050.

