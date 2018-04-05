Woman with a heart-shaped patch of vitiligo on her face is inspired to go “makeup free” after 30 years of covering up.

When your skin isn’t looking its best, working hard to hide any imperfections is a normal knee-jerk reaction. But sometimes, doing so can make you lose sight of who you really are.

That’s what happened to Denise Chamberlain, 42. The Anderson, Indiana, native was just 10 years old when she noticed a white spot on her finger.

It was the first sign she had vitiligo, an autoimmune disease that causes areas of the skin to lose pigment.

Over the years, vitiligo patches spread to Chamberlain’s scalp, gums, feet, arms, and legs.

Even her face took on a large marking in the shape of a heart.

For three decades — until she was 40 years old — Chamberlain masked her face and hands with a “blanket” of foundation and concealer in a bid to hide her vitiligo.

She refused to leave her house bare-faced for fear of being stared at and suffered a panic attack the one time she didn’t put on makeup before running to Walmart.

First came depression, and then suicidal thoughts. Chamberlain estimates that she spent as much as $144,000 over the years on makeup — and an hour each day, every day, to painstakingly apply it.

“I didn’t want people to ask me questions and I didn’t want the stares,” she says. “It made me into a person who didn’t want to be noticed. That mask was everything for me.”