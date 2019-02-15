It’s the amount of alcohol, not the order in which you drink, researchers say.

A recent study had participants drink beer and wine in different orders to study the onset of hangovers. Getty Images

If you drink beer before switching to wine, you’ll be fine.

But if you drink in reverse, preferring your vino first, you may not feel so great.

That’s how the alcohol-fueled axiom goes. Others such as “beer before liquor, never been sicker; liquor before beer, in the clear” are also tossed about in fraternity houses, dinner parties, or anywhere someone is likely to imbibe a bit too much.

But now researchers at the Witten/Herdecke University in Germany and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom say no rhyme can prevent you from getting a hangover, no matter how clever.

The study, which was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , examined the order of drinks people consume to determine if you’re more or less likely to have a hangover based on your alcohol line-up.

To get their findings, the researchers had to recruit people to — what else —drink copious amounts of beer and wine.

In all, 90 participants ages 19 to 40 signed up and the researchers split them into three groups.

The first group consumed 2.5 pints of cold lager beer followed by four large glasses of chilled white wine.

The second group consumed the same amount of alcohol, but in reverse: drinking four glasses of chilled white wine, then downing the 2.5 pints of cold lager.

The third group, the “control group,” drank only wine or beer.

Throughout the experiment, researchers asked participants to answer questions about their well-being. They also asked them to rank their level of drunkenness on a scale of 1 to 10. (If participants felt ill or wanted to stop drinking, they were permitted to do so.)

When participants had guzzled their last gulp, they ranked themselves one final time on the drunkenness scale. They were then given a glass of chilled water and sent to bed at the study facility. Researchers supervised them during their sleep.

The next morning, researchers asked the participants if they were experiencing any symptoms of a hangover, and they had to rank their symptoms from 0 to 56, along the Acute Hangover Scale. This scale accounts for hangover symptoms such as thirst, loss of appetite, stomachache, nausea, and headache.

A week later, after the participants had a chance to dry out (and shake the aftereffects of the hangover), they returned to the study facility and repeated the experiment in reverse.

The group that started by drinking beer began with wine this time. The wine-first group were given beer first. The “control group” switched their drink to the opposite of what they had previously.

Again, the participants were asked to rate their drunkenness throughout the experiment. The next morning, they were asked again to score their hangover.

In the end, researchers found no significant differences in hangover scores among the three groups. No matter their drinking order, participants reported similar hangover scores.

“Using white wine and lager beer, we didn’t find any truth in the idea that drinking beer before wine gives you a milder hangover than the other way around,” Jöran Köchling, the study’s first author and a researcher at Witten/Herdecke University in Germany, said in a press release. “The truth is that drinking too much of any alcoholic drink is likely to result in a hangover.”