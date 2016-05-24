Pfizer’s move to prohibit their drugs from being used in executions has made it even more difficult for states to administer lethal injections.

Last week, Pfizer became the latest and largest pharmaceutical company to ban the use of its products in lethal injections.

The ban marks another in a series of setbacks to the implementation of the death penalty. According to a Gallup poll last fall, the death penalty is still favored by 6 out of 10 Americans.

Lethal injection is the preferred means of execution on the federal level and in the 31 states where capital punishment is legal. Typically, the condemned person is first given an anesthetic to make them unconscious. Then they’re given drugs that stop breathing and induce cardiac arrest.

Because the person is asleep at the time of death, lethal injection is generally considered the most humane means of execution.

Since lethal injection was introduced in the 1970s, sleep has been induced by an anesthetic called sodium thiopental. But the last U.S. manufacturer of sodium thiopental, Hospira, closed its North Carolina plant in 2009.

Since then, American prisons have experimented with other anesthetics, including several still produced by Hospira. Pfizer acquired Hospira last year, assuming control of those products.

Now, they will only be available to buyers who certify that the drugs won’t be resold to prisons, Pfizer officials say.

