The Auvi-Q epinephrine auto-injector will be available again early next year, more than a year after the main competitor to the EpiPen was voluntarily recalled.

When Auvi-Q epinephrine auto-injectors return to store shelves early next year, Eric Edwards will breathe a sigh of relief.

It’s not just because he is vice president of product strategy for Kaleo, the company that develops the device used to treat severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

It’s also not just because Edwards and his twin brother, Evan, invented Auvi-Q.

It’s primarily because Edwards, his brother, and his three children all have serious food allergies and need to have an auto-injector with them at all times.

So, Edwards said, it hurt him greatly when the Auvi-Q product was voluntarily recalled a year ago, and he was forced to buy the device made by his company’s main competitor.

“I was devastated when I had to purchase an EpiPen,” Edwards told Healthline.

That will change next year when the new Auvi-Q auto-injector returns.

Its reintroduction was helped this past summer when controversy erupted over the skyrocketing price for the EpiPen.

However, it’s still uncertain whether consumers will trust Auvi-Q products again after the recall.

“I think the [allergy] community is cautiously optimistic,” Tonya Winders, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit Allergy & Asthma Network.

