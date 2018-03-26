Researchers say they have developed a male birth control pill that is effective and has few side effects. However, men have been reluctant to embrace contraceptives.

Male birth control may soon be an easy pill to swallow, according to researchers at the University of Washington.

However, one big question remains: Will men take a male contraceptive, even if it’s easy to use?

The university’s experimental male oral contraceptive would be taken once a day and acts upon male sex hormones, including testosterone.

The pill, called dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU), reduces the levels of these hormones to amounts that are low enough to suppress sperm production.

“It’s challenging to give testosterone and similar chemicals like it by mouth because of their limited time in the bloodstream and associations with liver problems,” Dr. Stephanie Page, professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and the study’s senior investigator, told Healthline. “Our goal is to develop something that is very low in side effects.”

The study findings haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal. They were presented earlier this month at ENDO 2018, the Endocrine Society’s 100th annual meeting in Chicago.

The results of the study were promising in their lack of significant side effects with test subjects.

“Sexual functioning, libido, performance — our analysis of the reports we received showed no difference in sexual health between the men taking the pill and those on a placebo,” Page said.

Of the test subjects who completed the study and were taking 400 milligrams (mg) of DMAU — the highest dose tested — few reported symptoms consistent with testosterone deficiency.

The subjects who were given the pill did have weight gains of between 1 and 3 pounds on average, according to Page.

“The weight gain and a small decrease in good cholesterol levels, HDL, are things we’re going to look at more closely in future studies,” Page says.

The current alternatives available to men for contraception, vasectomies and condoms, have limitations.

“Vasectomies are irreversible and condoms have a high failure rate — it’s 18 percent,” Page said. “Any product that males would take should have a 90 to 95 percent efficacy rate, comparable to the rate for the female pill. That’s critical.”