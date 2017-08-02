The FDA is investigating whether cigarettes could be made ‘nonaddictive’ and if the lack of nicotine would encourage or discourage people from smoking more.

Is it possible to create a nonaddictive nicotine cigarette?

That’s the question the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hopes to answer with a new initiative to investigate the possibilities of a “low-nicotine” cigarette.

While smoking rates have continued to drop, more than 36 million U.S. adults smoke cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Every year 480,000 fatalities, or about 1 in 5 deaths in the United States, are attributed to smoking-related causes.

“The overwhelming amount of death and disease attributable to tobacco is caused by addiction to cigarettes — the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users,” FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, said in a statement. “Unless we change course, 5.6 million young people alive today will die prematurely later in life from tobacco use.”

The FDA pointed out that nearly 90 percent of adult smokers started smoking before the age of 18. In theory, if cigarettes are low nicotine there may be fewer teens who become addicted.

Additionally, low-nicotine cigarettes could potentially help die-hard smokers wean themselves off their daily nicotine fix.

So far, FDA officials are just investigating the option and opening up a public dialogue on the issue of “nonaddictive” cigarettes.

Additionally, FDA officials are examining the possibility of increasing access to medicinal nicotine products to help people quit smoking.

They also announced delays to new regulations for both combustible tobacco products like cigars and hookah, as well as e-cigarette devices until 2021 and 2022, respectively.