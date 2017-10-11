But can prescription limits reduce the number of people who become addicted to opioids?

This kind of limit has already been imposed by several states. A bill to this effect was introduced in the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

Hoping to slow the epidemic, drugstore chain CVS Health will limit initial opioid prescriptions to seven-day supplies for new patients with acute pain.

Easy access to prescription opioids since the late 1990s has helped fuel an epidemic that now kills more than 40 Americans every day .

In an attempt to slow the opioid epidemic, some drugstore chains, states, and health insurers are limiting the number of days for new prescription opioids.

CVS, which manages medications for almost 90 million people, is the first drugstore chain to impose a limit on opioid prescriptions.

Under the new plan, customers who haven’t filled an opioid prescription through CVS before will only be able to get a seven-day supply of opioid medication for acute conditions.

This includes the use of opioid pain medication after an injury, minor surgery, or a dental procedure.

This doesn’t impact people taking prescription opioids for chronic pain conditions and cancer.

The number of pills dispensed will depend upon the strength of the opioid. Patients will also be prescribed opioids that provide pain relief over a shorter duration instead of a longer one.

If a doctor or dentist prescribes over these limits, the pharmacist will ask them to revise the prescription. Prescribers will also be able to request an exception if they feel the patient’s care warrants it.

The program will go into effect February 1.

The company’s new approach fits with opioid prescribing guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016.

These acknowledge that “long-term opioid use often begins with treatment of acute pain.”

To minimize the risk of opioid dependence, the CDC recommends that doctors prescribe these medications in the lowest dose and for the shortest duration that’s effective at relieving a patient’s pain.

“Three days or less will often be sufficient; more than seven days will rarely be needed,” state the guidelines.

The CDC also cites research showing that high doses of prescription opioids and the use of extended-release opioids have “contributed to the overdose epidemic.”

The CVS plan targets both of these.

However, there’s nothing to stop a patient from asking a doctor for a refill.

“Patients who are in significant pain will have no choice but to get refills; this may result in higher out-of-pocket cost to the patient and substantial inconvenience to both patients and physicians,” Robert Stein, PharmD, JD, a professor of practice for pharmacy law and ethics and healthcare information technology at the Keck Graduate Institute School of Pharmacy, told Healthline.

Stein added that a new federal law allows a “partial dispensing” of Schedule 2 controlled substances such as opioid medications. A doctor could write a prescription longer than seven days, but the pharmacy would only dispense a one-week supply at a time.

CVS will also expand the number of kiosks available at its stores for the disposal of unused medication. This could cut down on unused prescription opioids being misused.

A recent report by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) found that about half of people who misused prescription opioids in the past year obtained them from a friend or relative for free.

About 4 percent of people who misused prescription opioids took the pills from a friend or relative without asking.