Light therapy may work by affecting neurons in the brain.

The brain contains billions of neurons — tiny cells that use electrical impulses and chemical signals to communicate with one another and other parts of the body.

When neurons stop working properly, it can lead to brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, or depression to develop.

To better understand and manage these disorders, scientists have been developing techniques of brain stimulation that allow them to influence neural activity.

In conventional methods of deep brain stimulation, electrical neurostimulators, or “brain pacemakers,” are surgically implanted in the brain.

As brain science continues to advance, researchers have been developing less invasive methods of stimulating cells deep within the brain.

While some experts have been using magnetic pulses or sound waves to stimulate neurons, researchers in the field of optogenetics have been using light.

The winner of this year’s Science and PINS Prize for Neuromodulation, Shuo Chen, PhD, was recognized for his work in this area.

“Dr. Chen and colleagues showed that near-infrared light, when used in combination with certain nanoparticles, allowed stimulation of neurons deep in the brain,” Dr. Karl Deisseroth, a professor of bioengineering and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University, told Healthline.

“More work needs to be done to make this a robust and useful process,” he said, “but Dr. Chen and colleagues took a key step.”