Researchers say the popularity of Juul and other vaping products could get teens hooked on smoking.

Share on Pinterest Only about 5 percent of teenagers were smoking cigarettes in 2017. Experts are concerned e-cigarettes will cause that rate to rise again. Getty Images

There are certain milestones that humanity should be proud of, including increasing lifespans of people across the globe and protections against numerous preventable diseases.

But new research backed by e-cigarette industry data suggests we may be backtracking from one of those milestones.

“The substantial reduction in smoking in the United States represents one of the most important public health advances of the last 50 years,” a new paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) begins.

The paper’s authors pointed to the most recent National Survey Results on Drug Use report that shows that smoking rates among junior and high school students dropped from 28 percent in 1997 to 5 percent in 2017.

“These positive trends suggest that the powerful appeal of tobacco and nicotine has been reduced in younger generations,” the paper stated.

But with e-cigarettes capable of delivering nicotine at levels comparable to cigarettes, the paper’s authors fear these products “have the potential to undo years of progress if a new generation of young people becomes addicted to nicotine.”

While presented as a safer alternative to cigarettes because they contain fewer toxins and carcinogens, e-cigarettes aren’t being used merely by current smokers trying to quit traditional cigarettes.

And that, researchers say, is a major concern.

“Extensive research has shown the adverse effects of nicotine on developing brains, and nicotine exposure during adolescence is likely to adversely affect cognitive function and development,” the paper stated.

Earlier this month, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, made a statement regarding the “epidemic” of youth cigarette use.