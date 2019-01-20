Supporters say the proposal would reduce the price for drugs such as Lipitor and Lopressor. Critics aren’t so sure. Share on Pinterest The Democrats’ plan would tie the price of prescription drugs in the United States to the median price in five other countries. Getty Images Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and California House Representative Ro Khanna have proposed new legislation seeking to drastically reduce the price of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It’s a popular goal. According to a Kaiser Health Tracking Poll released last April, 60 percent of Americans said that lowering the price of prescription drugs should be a “top priority” for Congress and the Trump administration. The current administration’s efforts to curtail drug prices have worked to some extent. There were 57 percent fewer price increases on brand-name drugs last year compared to 2017, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. But they’re still rising. “Some manufacturers are still in denial about whether bringing down list prices is even an important goal,” Azar said at an event by the Council for Affordable Health Coverage. “They claim that these skyrocketing prices don’t matter. But these prices do matter to patients, in a number of important ways.”

The proposal The Sanders-Khanna legislation, the “Prescription Drug Price Relief Act of 2019” would attempt to lower drug prices across the board by using three levers. The first is linking the United States’ prescription drug prices to the median price among five countries: France, Germany, Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The second would empower the secretary for Health and Human Services (HHS) to negotiate prices in Medicare Part D. The final lever would end a ban on allowing Americans to buy prescription drugs from other countries, such as Canada. Those last two proposals are especially popular among Americans. About 92 percent say they favor allowing the federal government to haggle with drug companies over Medicare drug pricing. About 72 percent of Americans favor being able to import prescription drugs from Canada, according to a April 2017 Kaiser Health Tracking survey. So we know this is popular. The question is: Will it work?

Effect on common drugs First, let’s look at how this model might affect the prices of common drugs. Under the legislation, the price of a 30-day supply of Lantus, a popular insulin used to treat diabetes, could fall from around $387 to $194, according to the Democratic proposal. The cholesterol drug Lipitor could drop from $165 for a 30-day supply to $94. Meanwhile, Lopressor, a beta-blocker used to treat high blood pressure and angina, might drop from $249 for a supply of 100 tablets, to $142. One key piece of the legislation that has the pharmaceutical industry concerned is the mechanism of enforcement. If companies don’t lower their prices to match the median of the five selected countries, the U.S. government would issue a competitive license to any company that wanted to produce a generic version of the drug — irrespective of patents held by their current manufacturers. That’s legal under U.S. trade law, but it’s rarely used here. “Circumventing patent and other intellectual property rights on medical innovation and allowing foreign governments to set U.S. prices would be disastrous for patients,” Nicole Longo, director of public affairs at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), a trade group representing U.S. pharmaceutical companies, told Healthline. “It would be unprecedented for the U.S. government to steal patents from biopharmaceutical innovators,” she said. “No countries that are leaders in innovation have taken such drastic measures. Instead, Senator Sanders and Representative Khanna are proposing the United States copy the systems of countries like Malaysia, Colombia, and Russia that have resorted to such measures with no evidence it helped patient access to medicines.” The nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen has a different take. “American consumers pay far too much for prescriptions, not because it is expensive to manufacture them or even because of research and development,” the group said in a statement. “We pay too much because the U.S. government grants patents and other monopolies to brand-name manufacturers, then stands aside as Big Pharma exploits those monopolies to price gouge consumers and the government itself.”