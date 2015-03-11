Apps built on this platform will gather data from the iPhone and certain connected devices. This could include a user’s weight, blood pressure, and activity level. With an iPhone user’s permission, the information will be passed on to doctors and scientists for use in medical research.

“ResearchKit gives the scientific community access to a diverse, global population and more ways to collect data than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations, at Monday’s event .

Apple executives hope the open source ResearchKit will leverage the power of millions of iPhone users to strengthen medical research.

Key among them is the quality of medical information researchers will gather through these apps.

For example, scientists don’t have a way to verify that people using an app for asthma or heart disease actually have those conditions.

In addition, data collected by a device still needs to be translated into a clinically useful form.

David Haddad, co-founder and executive director of Open mHealth, which builds mobile health tools, said an iPhone might record the number of steps a user takes in a day. However, that information still needs to be translated into something like “time spent doing moderate-intensity activity” to match up with other similar data.

Haddad’s apps reference clinical standards when gathering information, so when they say “blood glucose,” they have an internationally recognized standard for what that specific measurement means.

But overall, Haddad feels data measured automatically by the iPhone or attached devices like a pedometer or glucose monitor can be more consistent and reliable than information filled out by users.

“I think that it’s obviously going to be much better if the data is collected passively,” he said. “The quality’s better, it’s more consistent, you’re going to have less variability.” Users of iPhones are also not a representative cross-section of a population. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2013 iPhone users were more likely to have higher income and education levels than Android phone users. This kind of bias can make it difficult for researchers to say their findings apply to all groups of people.

The open source nature of ResearchKit, though, may one day allow researchers to collect data from a wider swath of the population.

“By making it open source, I think there’s a great opportunity to take that and adapt it so it can bring in Android data or other types of data,” said Haddad. Over time, researchers may learn how to address these shortcomings, especially if they expect their findings to stand up to peer review or the approval of the Food and Drug Administration. But some researchers are hopeful the apps will encourage people to take a more active role in their health.

“Preventive medicine hasn’t worked by having doctors make to-do lists for their patient, then seeing them six months later and hoping they did everything on the list,” Dr. Michael McConnell, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine said in a press release.

“The future needs a much more ongoing engagement with people’s health,” he added. “We need to understand how to reach out to modify behavior long before we end up having to see someone for a heart attack or stroke.”

