The Silicon Valley technology company plans to open two primary care clinics at its offices. Can this lower healthcare costs and improve employee well-being?

Apple doesn’t do anything small. So when the Cupertino-based company announced that it’s opening two primary care clinics for employees and their families this spring, attention was paid.

The clinics are called AC Wellness, and one is on the new “spaceship campus,” Apple Park. The goal is to offer “compassionate, effective healthcare,” according to the AC Wellness site.

But the effects of these clinics could be far-reaching.

Many companies have had difficulty reining in healthcare costs for their employees.

Apple, already a player in improving people’s health using transformative technologies such as its Apple Watch and iPhone apps, could be a game changer in the workforce, say experts.

Other companies are also trying to crack the complex, highly lucrative healthcare industry. Amazon recently teamed with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway to form an independent health company offering affordable healthcare to employees.

Apple is also notoriously tight-lipped about any of its new forays, including AC Wellness.

However, the website is advertising for healthcare practitioners, including primary care physicians, clinical exercise coaches, care navigators, and health partners. Behavioral health, which also eludes companies, is also a target.

“Healthcare is so complicated,” Sharoni Billik, founder of the medical affairs firm SBHC, told Healthline. “But big tech companies bring an entrepreneurial approach. I’m optimistic that Apple brings the right muscle and brain power.”