Researchers say a wider thoracic aorta could be a warning sign about your risk of a heart attack or stroke.

They add the risk can be greater in women than in men.

Experts recommend that doctors screen more often to check the width of a person’s thoracic aorta.

Your doctor could have another way to gauge your risk of heart attack and stroke.

A new study says the clues lie in the diameter of your thoracic aorta. That’s the portion of the large artery that passes through your chest and carries oxygenated blood to your heart and other parts of your body.

The aorta gets wider as we age and a widened thoracic aorta could mean your risk is greater.

In their study, researchers looked at the CT scans of 2,100 participants from the Netherlands. The participants’ median age was 69 and 55 percent were women.

The scans were taken between 2003 and 2006 as part of the larger Rotterdam Study. The research participants were followed for approximately nine years. The scientists accounted for the participants’ size or body mass index.

“Our results suggest that imaging-based assessment of the diameter of the thoracic aorta can be considered as a risk marker for future cardiovascular disease, ” said Dr. Maryam Kavousi, the study’s senior author and an associate professor of epidemiology at The Erasmus Medical Center at the University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

And Kavousi says they found different outcomes for men and women.

“We found that greater ascending aortic diameter was associated with a 33 percent higher cardiovascular mortality risk among women, ” she told Healthline. “Remodeling of the aging aorta seems to be different between women and men, with unfavorable dynamics of aortic growth and faster deterioration in aortic health in women.”

Kavousi says the information could be gleaned from screening tests.

“Thoracic aorta size assessment could easily be added to existing screening methods,” she said. “The cardiac CT scans deployed in our study are already commonly used to assess coronary calcium. The thoracic aortic diameter could also be measured routinely, for example as part of CT-based lung cancer screening.”