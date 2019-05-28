Researchers say the precursor to osteoporosis is more common among younger men than previously thought.

Osteoporosis typically affects seniors, placing them at much greater risk of fractures.

But there’s another condition called osteopenia, which can happen at virtually any age.

Traditionally considered a woman’s disease, men can get it, too.

In fact, a new study has revealed that more middle-aged men than women may have osteopenia, a condition that causes weakened bones that can eventually lead to osteoporosis.

In the study, researchers analyzed bone mineral density in the necks and hips of 173 adult men and women in early middle age.

Participants were examined by X-ray to determine if they showed signs of low bone density, indicating osteopenia.

They also completed a questionnaire that assessed other related risk factors associated with osteoporosis and osteopenia, including calcium intake and how many hours per week they exercised.

Among the study participants, researchers found that 23 men (28 percent) and 24 women (26 percent) showed significant signs of osteopenia.

“Osteopenia marks below-normal levels of bone mineral in bone tissue, also known as bone mineral density, which means weaker bones,” Dr. Kanika Monga, a rheumatology fellow with McGovern Medical School at UT Health and UT Physicians in Houston, told Healthline.

“Osteoporosis is also marked by below-normal levels of bone mineral density, but to a more severe extent that will predispose patients to fractures,” she added.

“Osteopenia is considered pre-osteoporosis or a precursor to osteoporosis.”