Share on Pinterest Experts say COVID-19 antibody tests only confirm exposure to the coronavirus, not immunity. CErgin Yalcin/Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration officials say antibody tests should not be used to determine whether someone has immunity to COVID-19.

They say the tests only determine whether someone has been exposed to the coronavirus and not if they’ve built sufficient immunity.

Officials add the tests also have a higher false-positive rate than other tests.

They also note that people who do show antibodies on these tests should still get a COVID-19 vaccination.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say using COVID-19 antibody test results to evaluate a person’s immunity or protection from the disease is a bad idea.

The federal agency released a statement last week saying the tests weren’t a reliable indicator of a person’s immunity from COVID-19, even after the person has been vaccinated.

“Antibody tests can play an important role in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may have developed an adaptive immune response,” said Dr. Tim Stenzel, the director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in the statement.

“However, antibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination,” he added. “The FDA will continue to monitor the use of authorized SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests for purposes other than identifying people with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 from a recent prior infection.”

The agency pointed out that currently authorized COVID-19 antibody tests haven’t been validated to assess immunity or protection from the disease.

It also said the tests should only be ordered by healthcare professionals who are familiar with the use and the limitations of the test.