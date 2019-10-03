Share on Pinterest Experts say you have no guarantee of what’s in a prescription pain reliever purchased online. You also run the risk of credit card fraud. Getty Images

Two federal agencies have warned four online companies about illegally selling opioids.

This is the latest action taken by federal authorities this year to crack down on websites that market prescription pain relievers.

Officials report that more than 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids.

Experts say people should not buy opioids online from unfamiliar companies. Purchasing prescription drugs at a local pharmacy is probably the safest alternative.

In a first-of-its-kind move, two federal agencies are teaming up to fight the country’s opioid crisis.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced they have sent a joint letter to a handful of website operators warning them to stop illegally marketing and selling opioids.

The four online networks are Divyata, Euphoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd., JCM Dropship, and Meds4U.

Between them, the companies operate 10 websites.

Officials at the FDA and the DEA accuse the sites of illegally marketing and selling unapproved versions of opioid medicines, including Tramadol.

“We cannot allow rogue online pharmacies to continue to fuel the crisis by illegally offering opioids for sale and circumventing the important safeguards that have been put in place for opioids to help protect the public health,” Dr. Ned Sharpless, acting FDA Commissioner, said in the news release.

“This is welcome news” Dr. Caleb Alexander, the co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness in Maryland and an expert on the opioid crisis, told Healthline.

But he cautions, “These types of websites proliferate quickly and to be successful, the FDA and DEA will have to be tenacious.”

Indeed, this move is just the latest salvo in the federal government’s war on prescription pain relievers.