Research shows ocean water can change your skin microbiome, but experts say it’s still safe for most people to dive in.

Your skin microbiome is altered after you swim in the ocean, according to research presented at a conference on microbiology.

However, experts interviewed by Healthline say there really isn’t any reason to avoid the beach this summer.

At the annual meeting this weekend for the American Society for Microbiology, scientists shared research that showed exposure to ocean water through swimming changes the composition and diversity of a person’s skin microbiome.

“Participants swam in relatively clean water, and still their microbiomes were significantly different after swimming than they were before. Organisms present in the water were still detected on the skin 24 hours after swimming. This would indicate that if pathogens are present in the water, they may also be present on the swimmer’s skin even 24 hours after they swim,” Marisa Chattman Nielsen, MS, a PhD student at the University of California, Irvine, and lead author of the study, told Healthline.

Previous studies have found associations between swimming in the ocean and infections, due in part to poor water quality at beaches from wastewater or stormwater runoff. Other studies have also found that changes in the microbiome may make a person more vulnerable to infection.

In undertaking their study, the researchers from UC Irvine enlisted nine volunteers who hadn’t used sunscreen, had infrequent exposure to the sea, hadn’t bathed in the past 12 hours, and hadn’t taken antibiotics in the previous six months.

The participants were swabbed on the back of their calf before entering the water and swabbed again after they swam for 10 minutes and dried off completely. They were then swabbed six hours and 24 hours after their swim.

Before they entered the water, the participants had different communities of bacteria on their skin. But after their swim, the microbiome communities of all the participants were similar. They had also completely changed from the microbiota present before their swim.

At six hours, their microbiomes began to return to what they were before swimming.

“Ocean water is a unique exposure, because not only does it wash off normal skin bacteria, it also deposits foreign bacteria onto the skin. This is very different than a shower or even a pool, because those water sources usually have a low concentration of bacteria,” Chattman Nielsen said.

Her team’s research hasn’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal.