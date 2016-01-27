Researchers say the human body adjusts to higher levels of exercise so people who are active tend to burn the same amount of calories as more sedentary folks. Share on Pinterest You are what you eat. That’s apparently true even for people who do rigorous exercise regularly. In a study published today in Current Biology, researchers say the human body tends to adjust to long-term exercise regiments. The result is active people burn about the same amount of calories per day as people who are more sedentary. The reason is biological evolution. The body is trying to make sure it doesn’t starve to death. “More activity does not necessarily mean more calorie expenditure,” said Herman Pontzer, one of the study authors and an associate professor of anthropology at Hunter College and City University of New York. Pontzer told Healthline he is always quick to point out that people should still exercise. It’s good for your cardiovascular health as well as your muscles and bones. However, if you want to lose weight, you’re better off focusing on your diet than the number of miles you run or the minutes you log at Zumba class. Read More: Exercise Helps Young Teens Lower Diabetes Risk »

Tribe Sparks Interest in Research Pontzer became interested in this specific research when he was studying the Hadza tribe in northern Tanzania. The hunter-gatherers are highly active, walking long distances, and doing hard physical labor every day. However, Pontzer and his colleagues discovered the tribe dwellers expended similar energy levels to more sedentary people living modern lifestyles in the United States and Europe. “That was a big surprise,” said Pontzer. “What we’ve heard about how people expend calories seemed to be wrong. It was one of those light bulb moments.” So, Pontzer’s team analyzed the daily activity level and energy expenditures of more than 300 people with modern lifestyles. What they found was people with moderately active lives burned only about 200 calories a day more than people who were sedentary. In addition, people with high activity levels burned the same amount of calories as those with moderate lifestyles. The researchers concluded there may be a “sweet spot” for exercise routines. Do too little and you’re out of shape. Do too much and your body adapts, and you end up spinning your caloric wheels. Dr. Michael Roizen, the chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic, told Healthline that Pontzer’s study backs up other past research. “We’ve known for a long time that there is a balance between activity and calories,” Roizen said. Read More: Rigorous Exercise Could Reach Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms »

Why Does the Body Do This? The adaption by the body goes back to our primitive ancestors. Pontzer said if a human, or any species for that matter, is burning a lot of calories but not ingesting extra food, the body starts to think food is getting difficult to find. So, it adapts by burning fewer calories so it won’t starve. “It makes good evolutionary sense,” Pontzer said. That might explain why people tend to steadily lose weight during the first few weeks of an exercise program and hit a plateau of sorts after that. “That’s when your body says ‘Whoa, I need to start preserving some calories,’” Roizen said. He noted there are four categories of exercise that people can focus on for weight loss. One is doing the equivalent of 10,000 steps, or 100 minutes of walking, a day. It doesn’t matter if the exercise is walking, running, or swimming. Another is 30 minutes a week of resistance training. A third is the equivalent of 40 jumps a day. The fourth is 20 minutes a day of cardiovascular exercise that brings the heart rate up to 80 percent of the age-adjusted maximum heart rate. Roizen said once you get above those levels, the efficiency of your exercise starts to dwindle. Most people, he notes, don’t have to worry about exceeding these limits. “We are so low on the exercise scale,” he said. Read More: New Dietary Guidelines Say ‘All Food and Beverage Choices Matter’ »