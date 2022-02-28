Share on Pinterest Taking a tech break while exercising can be beneficial for your mental and physical health. Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy United Exercising without a smartphone or other fitness-tracking device may help you better focus on the physical activity itself and get more out of it.

Experts say running “naked” can help you become more attuned to how your own body responds to exercise in the moment.

It can also help avoid overexertion and injuries that may occur when people push too hard to hit a specific number on their device rather than listening to signals from their body during a workout.

Additionally, running “naked” can help declutter your mind from noise and numbers, creating a sense of calm while simplifying your relationship to your chosen physical activity. We live in a connected age where technology is ever-present. From our mobile phones to smartwatches and wearable devices, we have tech constantly tracking our every move. That is especially true for runners and fitness enthusiasts, many of whom use popular apps like Strava and devices like Fitbit to record their progress, help hold them accountable as they try to reach their fitness goals, or to “gamify” their exercise experience to make it more fun. However, a growing number of people are trying an alternative approach to exercise: running “naked.” As you may have guessed, this doesn’t mean stripping down to your birthday suit for your next morning jog. Running “naked” simply means ditching devices while you exercise — moving away from listening to music, tracking progress digitally, or posting workouts to social media — in favor of focusing on the physical activity itself. Healthline spoke with experts about the mental and physical health benefits running “naked” can offer, and why someone may want to take a tech-free approach to fitness.

How we became so reliant on technology when we exercise To put into context how we got to such a tech-heavy workout reality, Heather Milton, MS, exercise physiologist supervisor at NYU Langone Health’s Sports Performance Center, told Healthline that the “birth of the quantified self” in the early 2000s “led to many people adopting technology for fitness tracking, many of which knew very little about how to use the information they were able to see.” She explained this included everything from your number of daily steps and your heart rate during workouts to heart rate variability and “active time.” This technology only got smarter, offering even more comprehensive feedback and giving a pathway to increasing active time or improving efficiency and recovery. This has largely been a positive, she said. It’s been helpful in “motivating previously nonmotivated individuals to get active,” but research also reveals “these effects are not long lasting.” In other words, it might help inspire bursts of activity, but people often fall out of these new habits. “As for the fitness diehards, these trackers actually can lend towards an overreliance on tech, and less focus on checking in with their own bodies and how they feel,” Milton explained. “For example, an app that tells them they had an unproductive workout because the heart rate during their 5-mile run was higher than normal, despite it being 10 degrees warmer outside than usual, which physiologically can increase heart rate,” she explained. Milton added that competition between apps and tracking devices can result in a person’s attempts to “overreach” and “push harder” than might be necessary, or beneficial, for their physical health. “Eventually, this can lead to undue fatigue and/or injury,” she said. Dr. Edward Laskowski, a professor and specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation and sports medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, echoed Milton by saying that technology certainly has affected fitness in both positive and negative ways. “Fitness trackers, in general, seem in some studies to help people achieve more steps per day, and even aid in weight loss,” Laskowski told Healthline. “They make us aware of our activity and can motivate us to move more throughout the day. Music can also be a great motivator and energize us to move.” However, he agreed that these devices do have negatives as well, pointing out that the information trackers provide “may not be entirely accurate” and the “information can also demotivate someone who may compare themselves to others or a perceived ‘ideal’ number.” He also said some people may feel guilty if their numbers don’t show signs of consistent improvement, and this could potentially lead people to “obsess about the numbers to the point that they don’t enjoy the exercise session itself.” “These devices may actually complicate the exercise session and introduce more ‘clutter’ rather than simplify it,” Laskowski added.

Why running ‘naked’ might be beneficial for your health When asked how unplugging and running “naked” can be beneficial, Milton said it could lead to a return to “checking in with your body and relearning the body’s response to exercise, rating of perceived exertion, and internal motivations.” Essentially, it could help you reject the external pressures and focus on yourself and your own body. “There is a lot of ‘noise’ in our lives these days, from work and family responsibilities, social and other media, and a 24/7 world. Tuning out from technology enables us to enjoy the peace of silence, listen to our body, and clear our mind,” Laskowski explained. “Without other stimuli occupying our brain, we are free to create and to rest. Silence also enables us to turn inward.” “We can also appreciate the world around us, the scenery, and the people who exercise with us more when we are not turning our focus to other stimuli,” he added. Running “naked” may also help reduce accumulative stress from outside factors tied to your smart devices — and your social media feed — by giving you a breather from being constantly bombarded with negative news and disruptive notifications. “Exercise in general is a great reliever of anxiety and stress. Information comes at us continually in all forms and can be overwhelming. Silence often gives us a sense of peace, and we can actually become even more in tune with our bodies. Interestingly, your perceived exertion when exercising — how hard you feel you are working — correlates very well with your exercise heart rate,” Laskowski said. “We use this when people are taking treadmill stress tests,” he said, “and find that the level they tell us they feel they are working at correlates very closely with the heart rate we measure.” Laskowski added that “decluttering our exercise sessions” from “noise and numbers” can help create calm and simplify our relationship to our chosen physical activity. Sometimes, it’s better to simply enjoy a long bike ride without worrying about hitting a certain number you’ve set for yourself. “I think in general, we know that being attached to technology is not always beneficial. Learning to detach from tech in any part of our lives is good practice once and while,” Milton said.