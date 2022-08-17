Share on Pinterest Actor Tom Holland (pictured above) announced he’s taking a break from social media because of the negative effects it’s having on his mental health. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images/Getty Images Actor Tom Holland is the latest celebrity to announce a break from social media.

Experts and research are mixed on how much social media affects mental health. But mental health providers and one recent study indicate that even a short break from it can be beneficial.

Mental health providers hope that the increased prevalence of celebrities, like Holland, opening up about their mental health helps further break down the stigma. Actor Tim Holland hasn’t been on social media much in recent weeks. But he re-emerged Sunday to say hello and goodbye (for now, at least). The star of Spiderman: No Way Home announced he was taking a break from social media in a three-minute video on Instagram, where he has 67.8 million followers. “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” said Holland, 26. “I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app.” Holland also plugged UK-based mental health resource Stem4, which his organization The Brothers Trust supports. “There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of,” Holland said. Holland didn’t indicate when he’d return, only that he’d, speak to his fans “soon.” Support rolled in, including from notable names. Professional skateboarder Shane O’Neill called him a “legend” in the comments. “Man, you’re an inspiration to so many. But what matters is your physical and mental health, so take care and come back better than ever,” replied wrestler Ricochet. And Justin Beiber said, “Love you, man.” Holland is one of several celebs who have logged off of social media — temporarily or permanently — in recent years to protect or improve their mental health. Justin Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Bieber left Twitter and said she only checked Instagram on weekends, in 2021. Musician Shawn Mendes also took a social media break for his mental health in 2021 and canceled his 2022 tour. “Things work better when we take intentional time to unplug, pause and reflect,” says Kiana Shelton, LCSW, with Mindpath Health: “Someone will always have an opinion about you and that can emotionally take a toll, even if you do have a strong sense of self.” Shelton says celebs may be under a larger microscope and face more scrutiny online but feels anyone can benefit from a social media detox. She and other mental health providers discussed the pros and cons of social media breaks and how to log off.

Does social media affect mental health? Mental health issues may frequently get pinned on social media. But is it warranted? The data is mixed. A 2016 study of nearly 1,800 people ages 19 to 32 suggested a strong link between social media use and sleep disruption. In a 2021 whistleblower report, Frances Haugen provided documentation that Facebook and Instagram knew that Instagram knew its content was exacerbating eating disorders and mental health issues for teenage girls. The report also said that Facebook’s algorithm elevated content that made people angry because it was more engaging, keeping people on the site and increasing the potential for profits. But a 2019 study suggested that adults who used social media were less at-risk for psychological distress, which is often associated with anxiety disorders and depression. Research from 2017 indicated that concerns about social media use and mental health may be misplaced. Amira Johnson, LMSW, concedes social media isn’t all bad, but it can be bad enough to prompt individuals to re-evaluate the value it has in their lives. “In many cases, social platforms can offer encouraging communities for people to connect with like-minded individuals, find new friends, and open themselves up to new information and ideas,” Johnson says. “But it can also be a hotspot for…an incessant amount of negative comments…Social media and the negativity, judgment, and hate-filled comments that come with it can take a toll on anyone’s mental well-being.”

Can a social media break help? A study published in May of 2022 suggested that even a one-week layoff from social media can improve mental well-being, depression, and anxiety. Johnson says other benefits may include: decreased FOMO (fear of missing out) from looking at other people’s vacations and milestones

enhanced appreciation for the life you’re living

reduced information overload from seeing bad news unfold in real-time

ability to live in the moment “When I talk to my clients after they’ve taken a social media detox, it’s as if they’re different people,” Johnson says. “Unchaining themselves from social feeds allows for a mental boost where you can just enjoy life…and stop comparing yourself to others you don’t even know but just see on a small screen.”

How to tell if you could use a social media break Though anyone can take a social media break for any reason, Don Grant, PhD, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, particularly recommends it for people who: constantly negatively compare themselves to others online

feel less confident, content, or happy after scrolling social media

are losing sleep from compulsively viewing or posting content

frequently regret posting content

are affected emotionally hours or even days after engaging on social media “Any of these experiences can take a serious hit to your self-esteem, healthy emotional homeostasis, physical well-being, and overall happiness,” says Grant, the executive director of outpatient services for Newport Healthcare. That said, Shelton cautions that it’s important not to see social media breaks as a cure-all for mental health issues. She says if you are still feeling the emotions that triggered the break while you’re on it or when you return, you may need more help. She suggests seeking a mental health provider by: searching online for a therapist in your area

calling your insurance company to find in-network therapists

online databases, such as Psychology Today

Drawbacks of social media breaks Social media breaks can be beneficial, but Grant says there are a few cons to consider before logging off, including: feelings of isolation

difficulty keeping up with the lives of a large number of family and friends

fewer ways to express yourself or be creative

fewer chances to expand your network, socially and professionally

challenges keeping up with the news, including uplifting stories “When used with its best purpose and intentions, social media can be a terrific tool,” Grant says. But again, the break doesn’t need to be forever — even a short one has its benefits.

How to take a social media break The first rule of taking a social media break is that you make the rules, says Dr. Nina Vasan, the chief medical officer at Real. “You get to create the rules for how long it is, the guidelines around it, and what you share with others,” Vasan says. Vasan suggests following this basic step-by-step: State your reason for taking the break Decide on the duration and if you’re detoxing from specific platforms or all of them Optional: Announce you’re leaving Be kind to yourself if you slip up “I think it is important when people are taking a break to engage in mindful reflection around understanding the specific aspects of social media and why they need a break,” Vasan says. “You can use this reflection to personalize the break to fit your own needs.” This customization includes the duration, which Vasan says is highly individual. “In the same way that someone can feel refreshed from a one-day vacation, while someone else needs one week or one month to feel fully rejuvenated, the amount of time away from social media totally depends on you and what you need.,” she says. Vasan says announcing that you’re taking a break and how else to reach you can reduce confusion and worry from others. It may also help you feel less isolated. Social media is a large part of many people’s lives. You may be unable to resist the urge to log on or do so accidentally. “Don’t judge yourself, and don’t feel like you fully have to dive into social media if you slipped,” Vasan says.