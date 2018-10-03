The answer may be found in women’s DNA.

The gap in life expectancy between men and women is narrowing, but women still have the advantage.

Today, for example, women live an average 4.9 years longer than men in the United States.

Exactly why women celebrate more trips around the sun than men has been largely unclear.

Now, however, researchers have a leading theory that just might explain the difference in life expectancy, and it has to do with a tiny component of DNA called telomeres.

It turns out women have better telomeric health, than men.

Telomeres, the endcaps of DNA strands that protect chromosomes, are longer from birth in females. Researchers have long understood that telomeres are vitally important to healthy longevity. Researchers have also known that women have an advantage over men because of their telomeric length.

When telomeres are worn away, the result is damage to DNA. Damaged DNA is shorter, and shorter DNA cuts years off your longevity.

What’s not yet clear is if any biological factors help women maintain healthier, longer telomeres throughout their lives.

In the Keynote Address at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, Elissa Epel, PhD, a researcher and professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, addresses this question and reports on the research she’s conducted to understand why women might have a better chance at a long life from a cellular level.

Her research looks particularly at the effects of sex hormones and estrogen on telomere health, as well as the influence of reproductive health and mental health.