Researchers say that overall men are more likely to develop atrial fibrillation (AFib) than women.

However, they note that when women’s shorter height is taken into account, women actually have a higher risk of AFib than men.

They say the medical community needs to shift its focus to determine why women have this higher risk.

Traditional thought is that men are at a greater risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib) than women.

However, researchers are now reporting that women may have a higher risk after height is taken into account.

Research completed at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars Sinai and published in JAMA Cardiology states that women could have a 50% higher risk of developing AFib than men.

The researchers examined the medical records of 25,119 individuals without a prior diagnosis of heart disease.

After a median follow-up period of 5.3 years, there were 900 confirmed AFib events with 495 occurring in men and 405 in women.

When the scientists adjusted the data for age and treatment assignment, men had a higher risk than women. When adjusting for race and ethnicity, smoking, alcohol intake, hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disease, exercise, and body mass index (BMI), men still were more at risk.

However, women had a higher risk when researchers considered height or body size.

The researchers reported that the taller a person is, the more likely they will develop AFib. Since women are typically shorter, their risk level was reported as lower. However, if a man and woman are the same height, researchers said the woman would be more at risk of developing AFib.