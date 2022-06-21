Share on Pinterest Researchers say women have a higher risk of developing long COVID and also experience different symptoms. Justin Paget/Getty Images

Past research has indicated that men have a less robust immune response to COVID-19 and a higher risk of more serious cases.

However, researchers now say that women are more likely to develop long COVID and tend to experience different symptoms.

Experts say the difference is due to the fact that women, in general, have stronger immune systems and their bodies react differently to infections.

Females are “significantly” more likely than males to get long COVID.

That’s according to a study published today, in which researchers say they found that women are more likely to get long COVID compared with men and also more likely to experience different symptoms.

“Knowledge about fundamental sex differences underpinning the clinical manifestations, disease progression, and health outcomes of COVID-19 is crucial for the identification and rational design of effective therapies and public health interventions that are inclusive of and sensitive to the potential differential treatment needs of both sexes,” the study authors wrote.

“Differences in immune system function between females and males could be an important driver of sex differences in long COVID syndrome,” they added. “Females mount more rapid and robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity. However, this same difference can render females more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune-related diseases.”

The study authors reviewed and analyzed the findings of 35 different studies on long COVID. Through this review, they hoped to discover if there were significant differences in long COVID between men and women.

The researchers found that men with long COVID were more likely to experience kidney disease and endocrine disorders such as diabetes. Women were more likely to experience problems with the ear, nose and throat, gastrointestinal, neurological, skin, mood, and rheumatological disorders, along with fatigue.

Dr. Linda Geng, the co-director of the Stanford Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome Clinic in California, says the findings are valuable.

“I think this is important and may have implications for the underlying pathophysiology of long COVID. In addition to immune differences, other proposed ideas include differences in hormonal or endocrine factors which remains to be explored,” she told Healthline.

Geng argues other conditions that more commonly impact women could also offer insight into the discrepancy between the sexes in long COVID.

“It is thought that there are differences in immune response to viral infections,” she explained. “There also tend to be higher rates of autoimmune disease in women compared to men, so again consistent with the idea that there are differences in the immunity. There are also skewed gender ratios in other poorly understood and complex syndromes such as chronic fatigue syndrome which shares overlapping features with long COVID.”