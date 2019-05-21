As the rate of suicide among teen girls increases, experts look at changing the way we talk to young women about the topic.

Social media is one of the factors that's driving up suicide rates among girls. Getty Images

We may need to rethink how we talk to girls about suicide.

The suicide rate among 10- to 19-year-olds has been steadily rising over the past decade, up 56 percent between 2007 and 2016.

Perhaps more importantly, as that rate goes up, the suicide rate among teenage girls is accounting for a significantly greater proportion of those deaths than at any other point in the past 40 years, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open .

Researchers and doctors have long known that girls contemplate and attempt suicide more frequently than boys.

However, death from suicide has historically been higher among teen boys, who typically choose more lethal means, such as firearms.

Now, researchers from The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, report that female youth suicide rates showed their largest increase compared to male youth suicide rates between 2007 and 2016.

In that decade, suicide rates in girls ages 10 to 14 rose 12 percent per year, compared to 7 percent for boys. In teens ages 15 to 19, rates of suicide among girls rose almost 8 percent, but only 3 percent for boys.

Suicide deaths among boys are still more common. Boys 10 to 14 are 1.8 times more likely to die by suicide than girls, but the gap is narrowing.

In 1975, for example, boys ages 10 to 14 died from suicide 3.14 times more often than girls.

These conclusions come after researchers examined the suicide deaths of more than 85,000 teenagers between 1975 and 2016, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study’s authors found that deaths from suicide — the second leading cause of death among America’s youth — steadily declined in the late 1990s and early 2000s, reaching its lowest point in 2007.

Then, the numbers started to climb again.

Suicide in girls made up a disproportionate amount of that increase, at least compared to the decades before.

The data from the study also pointed to shifts in suicide means.

Traditionally, girls have selected less lethal options, such as cutting or poisoning, but between 2007 and 2016, female suicide rates from hanging or suffocation increased and began approaching the rates of males.

This study wasn’t designed to determine the reasons for suicide among teenagers, but the authors wrote that interventions should become a focus for parents, educators, and health professionals.

“A narrowing gap between male and female youth suicide rates underscores the importance of early suicide prevention efforts that take both sex and developmental level into consideration,” the study’s authors wrote.