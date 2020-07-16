Share on Pinterest Face shields, gloves and N95 masks are in short supply in some areas of the country. Getty Images

Some hospitals, doctors’ practices, and other providers in the United States are reporting shortages of critical equipment needed to protect staff and patients from the new coronavirus.

Small hospitals, including those in rural areas not affiliated with a larger healthcare system, as well as independent doctors’ practices, may have a harder time placing orders for PPE.

At a hospital in Florida, N95 respirators are in such short supply that medical staff outside the COVID-19 wards are being asked to use surgical masks instead, which provide less protection.

Healthcare workers in some U.S. states are encountering shortages of masks, gowns, face shields, and gloves — an ominous replay of what happened early during the country’s pandemic.

The equipment shortages come as areas of the country hard-hit by the new coronavirus are adding ICU beds and bringing in staff from other states to keep up with surges.

But healthcare workers are especially worried about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) because it’s their main defense against COVID-19.

“This is extremely concerning. We have had to face ongoing shortages in many areas of healthcare throughout this pandemic,” said Dr. Sherrill Brown, medical director of infection prevention at AltaMed Health Services, a federally qualified healthcare center serving Los Angeles and Orange counties in California.

Many reports of equipment shortages are coming from states in the South and Southwest, areas that are seeing continuing rises in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The New York Times reports that doctors at a hospital in Houston have been told to reuse single-use N95 respirators for up to 15 days.

And at a hospital in Florida, N95 respirators are in such short supply that medical staff outside the COVID-19 wards are being asked to use surgical masks instead, which provide less protection.

A survey conducted by the National Nurses United (NNU) union found that 87 percent of nurses had to reuse single-use masks or respirators. Seventy-two percent had exposed skin or clothing when caring for patients with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

The results are from April and May, but Deborah Burger, the organization’s co-president, told the Times that almost 5 months into the pandemic, the country is still “putting people’s lives at risk because we don’t have enough P.P.E.”

These risks are very real.

The Kaiser Health Network reports that at least 795 American healthcare workers have “likely died of COVID-19 after helping patients during the pandemic.”

Some healthcare workers are pushing back for better protection. This week a Florida affiliate of the NNU filed complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) over unsafe conditions at several hospitals in the state, including PPE shortages, reports the Florida Phoenix.

“We cannot expect our healthcare workforce to sacrifice their safety in order to continue to work,” Brown said. “This would be like sending soldiers into war without any helmets or armor.”

PPE shortages extend beyond hospitals treating people with COVID-19.

“Now that individual [physician] practices and dental offices are trying to open up, they are finding it difficult to obtain the desperately needed PPE in order to conduct their businesses safely and protect their staff members,” Brown said.