Experts are expressing concerns about the risks unvaccinated people are taking, even with declining COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The concerns are heightened by the delta variant, which is more contagious and potentially more dangerous than other strains.

The coronavirus keeps parts of the world on edge, while others nearly declare victory over COVID-19 and reopen businesses. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared this week that the most populous state in the United States is once again open for business as he lifted most physical distancing and mask mandates. In doing so, Newsom announced the state was ditching its color-coded tiered reopening system and finished giving out $116 million in awards to Californians who received their vaccines. "California is open again," Newsom said at the entrance of Universal Studios in Los Angeles while flanked by yellow pill-shaped minions and Optimus Prime. California's reopening comes as 56 percent of its residents are considered fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Risks for the unvaccinated Nevertheless, California and other parts of the world aren’t in some protective bubble and remain vulnerable to the pandemic. The Washington Post found that cases of COVID-19 are rising in places where vaccination rates remain low and falling where more people are getting their shots. While the available vaccines are proving to be highly effective at keeping people from developing severe cases of COVID-19, practically all new infections in the United States that result in hospitalization are people who aren’t vaccinated. Also, experts are keeping their eyes on the spread of mutations of the virus, such as the delta variant, which has shown to be more contagious and produce more severe symptoms. That variant originated in India, where a wave of infections besieged the country last month. While countries such as Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States boast of having more than half of their populations with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, India’s numbers remain below 20 percent. Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wrote on his blog June 17 that the delta variant is now spreading in at least 62 countries, including the United States. A few weeks ago, he wrote, delta accounted for 2 percent of cases in the United States, but that’s now up to 6 percent and “will continue growing rapidly as a proportion of all infections, particularly in areas of the country and demographic groups that have lower vaccination rates.” “The good news is that people who are fully vaccinated… are likely well-protected against the variants identified so far, including the delta variant — particularly when it comes to severe illness,” Frieden wrote. “However, people who are only partially vaccinated are only partially protected.” The spread of the delta and other variants has experts concerned that unvaccinated people could pass on the more potent and dangerous versions of the virus in the coming months. This is especially concerning because the current COVID-19 vaccines with emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration can be administered only to people 12 years old and older.