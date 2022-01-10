Share on Pinterest As the Omicron variant surges throughout the United States, people with COVID-19 who are unvaccinated are developing more severe illness and dying in greater numbers than those vaccinated. Aleksandar Miljkovic/Getty Images Several factors, including its high transmissibility, have led to a surge in the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The unvaccinated are at greatest risk for severe illness.

Vaccination greatly reduces risk of being hospitalized and dying from the disease.

Vaccination also reduces the burden on the healthcare system. President Joe Biden on Jan. 4 delivered remarks ahead of a meeting on COVID-19 in which he addressed the ongoing surge of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. In his remarks, Biden discussed the high transmissibility of the virus. He also stressed the continued need to take precautions, especially getting vaccinated and boosted. As he has in the past, the president spoke of “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” “You know, be concerned about Omicron, but don’t be alarmed,” said Biden. “But if you’re unvaccinated, you have some reason to be alarmed. Many of you will — you know, you’ll experience severe illness, in many cases, if you get COVID-19 if you’re not vaccinated. Some will die — needlessly die.” Why are we seeing this surge in the virus, and why are unvaccinated people at greater risk?

Why the Omicron variant is surging Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie, an infectious diseases physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant variant in the United States. “It is transmitted a lot easier than the Delta variant, and this has led to more infections nationwide,” he said. In addition to Omicron being more transmissible, there has been an overall relaxation of mitigation efforts, said Sobhanie. This includes masking when indoors and practicing physical or social distancing. “This, combined with the emergence of the more transmissible Omicron variant, has led to a surge, which has surpassed the Delta variant,” he said. Dr. Faheem Younus, vice president/chief quality officer/chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, also noted that about 40 percent of the country isn’t fully vaccinated, and only 36 percent of the population has received a booster dose. “Furthermore, this surge coincides with holidays,” said Younus. “Travel and communal activities associated with such times fuel more cases.”

Unvaccinated bearing the brunt of the surge As it has been since the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, the virus is affecting the unvaccinated more than the vaccinated. In a Nov. 22 White House press briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said unvaccinated people are about 6 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated people, 9 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-related complications. At that time, the Delta variant dominated when Walensky made the statement. How have things changed now that Omicron has taken over? It’s still early in the Omicron surge. Still, most hospitals are stretched beyond capacity, Younus said, and some — including his hospital system — are now operating under crisis standards of care. “More than 75 percent of all hospitalized COVID-positive patients in the University of Maryland Medical System’s 12 hospitals are unvaccinated,” said Younus. “A majority of the remaining 25 percent have received only 1 or 2 shots.” Younus added that this wave is “dramatically worse” than Delta. However, because of improved treatments, the overall mortality for COVID-19 has gone down since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, breakthrough infections tend to be milder, according to S. Wesley Long, PhD, a researcher at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. “With Delta, we saw 43 percent of patients needing to be hospitalized while just over 5 percent died. With Omicron, although it is still early, we are seeing just under 15 percent of patients need hospitalization, and thus far, just under 1 percent have died,” said Long.