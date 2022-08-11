Share on Pinterest Experts say multi-tasking is one way to tire out your brain. 10’000 Hours/Getty Images Researchers have discovered a possible mechanism to explain why our brains become fatigued.

When you’re feeling cognitive fatigue, it can be harder to make good choices.

Being aware of what causes your cognitive fatigue can help you to work around it. It was a long day at work. You get home and toss your keys on the counter. And then you remember: dinner. You were going to try that new recipe, but that means peeling, chopping, and sautéing. Measuring, mixing, and timing. And then there’s the cleanup afterward. It’s just too much. You put on your sweats and order takeout instead. Now, there’s nothing inherently wrong with the occasional takeout meal. No, the villain in this story is cognitive fatigue. You’ve surely felt cognitive fatigue before and probably on a somewhat regular basis. It’s a general feeling of tiredness. Not a sleepy kind of tiredness but a mental exhaustion. New research published today in the journal Current Biology details a possible mechanism in the brain that explains why we feel cognitive fatigue in the first place. What causes cognitive fatigue and is there anything you can do about it?

Making sense of metabolites Before we retake control of our brains, we have to talk about glutamate. Glutamate is a metabolite, which just means it’s something your body makes when it converts food into energy. But it’s not just any metabolite. It’s also the most abundant neurotransmitter in your brain. This means it’s an important chemical messenger that allows your brain cells to communicate with each other. So far glutamate sounds pretty great. Of course, you’ve heard of having too much of a good thing, right? Researchers in Paris wanted to better understand the mechanisms behind cognitive fatigue, so they did some digging. In their study, participants were given a series of tasks to complete and then asked to make various economic choices. The researchers then looked at the metabolites in participants’ brains using magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), a type of medical imaging scan. The results revealed that work that was more cognitively demanding led to a buildup of glutamate in the lateral prefrontal cortex (LPFC). Experts believe this part of the brain plays an important role in several tasks, including: inhibition

paying attention

planning

problem-solving

working memory The researchers say that once this accumulation of glutamate occurs, it might require extra energy to activate your LPFC. In other words, after you’ve made a lot of choices — especially tough choices that take a lot of brain power — you might be more inclined to “press the easy button.”