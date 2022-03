Share on Pinterest Health experts are urging schools to ease COVID-19 restrictions and instead focus on those most vulnerable rather than continue to enforce blanket mandates for all children. Alto Images/Stocksy United

A group of doctors is urging a “return to normalcy” for children who’ve returned to in-person learning.

They say pandemic upheaval has led to increasing suicides and overdoses among young people.

Children’s risk from COVID-19, which was already low, has become even lower due to the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 and older.

Experts say it is important to strike a balance as we return children to more familiar environments.

It is important to protect those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 while also remembering that children need to feel that the world is safe and predictable.

Several states are taking steps to lift mask mandates in schools and other public spaces, a move that is likely to be lauded by at least one group of doctors and scientists.

Their team has put together what they say is “an open call to restore normalcy for U.S. children.”

Their website, Urgency of Normal, provides an advocacy toolkit and webinar that aims to educate parents, teachers, and other interested parties about the unintended effects that pandemic restrictions have had on young people, including suicides and drug overdoses.

The team has reviewed the evidence and feels that mental and physical health risks from the restrictions are now greater than the risk of COVID-19.

They note that children’s risk from COVID-19, which was already low, has become even lower due to vaccines for children ages 5 and older.

In addition, they say, the Omicron variant is causing milder disease.

Based on these facts, they suggest an immediate return to pre-pandemic norms. Masks should be optional by Feb. 15, they say, and people should stay home when sick.

They acknowledge that vulnerable children and adults should be protected from the virus, adding that society would be better served by applying targeted protection strategies aimed at the individual.

Their website provides the information they base their recommendations on and offers suggestions on how to achieve a return to “normalcy.”

Over 1,000 medical and health professionals have signed on to support the Urgency of Normal initiative.

Dr. Jeanne Ann Noble is one of them.

Noble is the director of UCSF’s residency program for physicians training in emergency medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

“Targeted protection is more effective in protecting the most vulnerable than blanket mandates because we have finite resources,” she said.

“With the selective strategy of focusing on the most vulnerable, we can invest more resources on this relatively small group, less than 1 percent of our entire population, and increase the quality of our risk mitigation protections for this group,” Noble said.

“Similarly, investing in mask upgrades for the vulnerable rather than masking children and young adults is more likely to prevent serious illness without the collateral damage from stunting young people’s social and emotional development,” she added.