Doctor and researcher Jay M. Lieberman shares why he agreed to let his 12-year-old twin daughters participate in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial, and why he’s confident the vaccine is safe for kids. Share on Pinterest Twelve-year-old twins Brooklyn (left) and Brielle (right) Lieberman were two participants in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial for children ages 12 to 17. Photography courtesy of Jay M. Lieberman All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. When Moderna began recruiting 12- to 17-year-old participants for its COVID-19 vaccine trial this year, Dr. Jay M. Lieberman, medical director at PRA Health Sciences, enrolled his 12-year-old twin daughters. “[My] wife and I saw it as an opportunity to get them vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine was not yet available to that age group. We first talked about it in January when cases were still extremely high in the U.S., so the opportunity to get them vaccinated was the biggest draw,” Lieberman told Healthline. He knew that as two of the 3,235 participants in the trial, his daughters would either receive the standard two-shot adult dose or a placebo. They also underwent nasal swabs and blood draws. “[My daughters] are fully informed and got to ask questions, and they understood that this was a choice they have, that we were not going to force them to do it… they did it and I’m very proud of them for that,” Lieberman said. When it became clear that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was on the verge of authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, Lieberman asked Moderna to “unblind” his girls, or say which study group they were in, so that if they had received the placebo instead of the vaccine, they could get vaccinated. Because one daughter experienced a mild reaction after the second dose during the trial, including arm soreness and chills, Lieberman believes she received the vaccine. However, he thought his other daughter received the placebo because she didn’t experience any symptoms. “We were thrilled to learn that they both had been vaccinated… and protected since late February, early March, and that’s exciting and reassuring, and it also tells something about the side effects profile in teens,” Lieberman said. In addition to potentially getting vaccinated, both Lieberman and his wife, who is a hospital pharmacist, also felt their daughters’ participation in the trial could contribute to the advancement of science. “Obviously, clinical trials need people to participate, so we saw it in a small way as a service,” Lieberman said. The couple also felt their daughters would benefit from understanding what clinical research involves and how science advances. “We’ve talked a lot about COVID, and how they’re going to tell their children and grandchildren about the pandemic. This is part of their story. I think they’ll look back at some point with pride that they played, admittingly, a very small role in how we dealt with and [found] a path to solving the pandemic,” Lieberman said.

Confidence in science By the time Lieberman’s daughters enrolled in the study, the mRNA vaccine had already been given to tens of millions of adults. “I follow the information carefully, and so I was confident that they would be protected if they got the vaccine,” Lieberman said. He admits he was a little concerned about common side effects, such as sore arm, chills, headaches, and tiredness. However, he knew if his girls experienced these, they would be short term. “The misconception some people have is that long-term studies are needed to learn about late side effects, and for vaccines there is no such thing. There has never been a vaccine that we didn’t learn until 2 or 5 or 10 years later that there was some late effect. It doesn’t happen. The effects are seen in the time post-vaccination,” Lieberman said. This may differ from medications, which are taken over a period of time. “It’s not a single or two single doses, so there can be cumulative effects of drugs that may show up later. But again, the primary reason for longer studies and follow-up of a new vaccine or new drug that is licensed is to learn of the rare side effects, and how well [the vaccine] works, and what the real safety profile is when you’re using it in the real world,” Lieberman explained. Share on Pinterest “This is part of their story. I think they’ll look back at some point with pride that they played, admittingly, a very small role in how we dealt with and [found] a path to solving the pandemic,” said Lieberman (pictured above with his family) of his twin daughters’ choice to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. Photography courtesy of Jay M. Lieberman