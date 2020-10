The condition led to the death of a 16-year-old girl in the United Kingdom. Here are some of the symptoms and treatments for trichophagia.

Rapunzel may be a fictional character with long, flowing locks.

But Rapunzel syndrome, a rare psychiatric condition where people eat their own hair, is all too real — and potentially deadly.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old student in the United Kingdom died after ingesting her hair over several years.

The behavior, caused by a medical condition, eventually created an infected hairball in her stomach.

Ultimately, a burst ulcer shut down the girl’s vital organs.

This syndrome is related to hair-pulling disorder, also known as trichotillomania.

The condition mainly affects girls over the age of 12, Dr. Katharine Phillips, a professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who also has a private psychiatry practice in New York City, told Healthline.

And about 10 to 20 percent of those individuals end up eating their hair, a condition known as trichophagia.

But the medical complications can be deadly, Phillips added.

Over time, a hairball can seriously damage the body by causing ulcers or fatally blocking the intestinal tract.

Hair isn’t biodegradable, Dr. Runjhun Misra, an internal medicine specialist in Oakland, California, told Healthline.

For example, when Egyptian mummies are discovered, their hair is usually intact. Likewise, hair balls can sit in the intestines, getting bigger and leading to obstruction, Misra noted.

“There’s a slow buildup of hair over time,” she said. “You wouldn’t even be aware of it.”