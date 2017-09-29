The condition led to the death of a 16-year-old girl in the United Kingdom. Here are some of the symptoms and treatments for trichophagia.

Share on Pinterest Rapunzel may be a fictional character with long, flowing locks. But Rapunzel syndrome, a rare psychiatric condition where people eat their own hair, is all too real — and potentially deadly. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old student in the United Kingdom died after ingesting her hair over several years. The behavior, caused by a medical condition, eventually created an infected hairball in her stomach. Ultimately, a burst ulcer shut down the girl’s vital organs. This syndrome is related to hair-pulling disorder, also known as trichotillomania. The condition mainly affects girls over the age of 12, Dr. Katharine Phillips, a professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who also has a private psychiatry practice in New York City, told Healthline. And about 10 to 20 percent of those individuals end up eating their hair, a condition known as trichophagia. But the medical complications can be deadly, Phillips added. Over time, a hairball can seriously damage the body by causing ulcers or fatally blocking the intestinal tract. Hair isn’t biodegradable, Dr. Runjhun Misra, an internal medicine specialist in Oakland, California, told Healthline. For example, when Egyptian mummies are discovered, their hair is usually intact. Likewise, hair balls can sit in the intestines, getting bigger and leading to obstruction, Misra noted. “There’s a slow buildup of hair over time,” she said. “You wouldn’t even be aware of it.”

Condition is a repetitive behavior Hair pulling fits into a broader basket of body-focused repetitive behaviors, such as lip chewing and nail biting, say experts. With the hair-pulling version, there’s a compulsion to pull out body hair of all kinds. The ailment is listed in the handbook used by psychiatrists, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, as being part of obsessive-compulsive disorders. To qualify as a disorder, the behavior must cause distress and impair thinking, Phillips said. And there’s a broad range of severity. No one really knows what exactly causes Rapunzel syndrome, though. And people aren’t even aware that they’re eating their hair, says Phillips. Also, the syndrome is shrouded in shame and silence. Because of this, it can go undetected for years.

Eating hair at night Suzanne Mouton-Odum, director of Psychology Houston and a clinical assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine, has also run into the syndrome. One patient, a 16-year-old girl, was pulling her hair and eating it at night, she told Healthline. The girl’s parents were noticing that her hair was disappearing but couldn’t find it anywhere. The girl ended up getting a gastrointestinal test. Sure enough, she was pulling out and eating her hair, said Mouton-Odum, as a way to sleep better. “Pulling hair is self-soothing,” she explained. “Most people never tell anyone. They think they’re the only person on Earth who does this.”