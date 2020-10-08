Share on Pinterest The first week after symptoms begin is a critical time when a person’s symptoms can fluctuate widely. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Some COVID-19 patients can improve early on, but then experience worsening symptoms.

Studies of people with COVID-19 show that this sudden deterioration tends to happen around 1 week after the start of symptoms.

The improvement and worsening of symptoms is related to two distinct phases of the illness — infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 and the inflammation that follows.

Just 3 days after President Donald Trump was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, he returned to the White House.

Although his condition had improved, the President’s physician, Dr.Sean Conley, cautioned at the time that he was “not out of the woods yet.”

On Wednesday, Conley released a memo saying Trump had been free of symptoms for 24 hours, reports CNN.

However, the memo didn’t indicate what Trump’s lung scans showed, when he last tested negative for COVID-19, or whether he was still taking the steroid dexamethasone or other medications.

Every person’s experience with COVID-19 is unique, so it’s difficult to speculate on how Trump’s illness will progress over the next week or so.

In addition, the level of medical care that the President received is “not entirely typical,” said Dr. Lewis J. Kaplan, president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine and professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania.

He pointed to Trump’s access to round-the-clock medical specialists and an experimental antibody cocktail, which aren’t available to the average American.

However, Conley’s comment fits with what’s seen in some COVID-19 patients, whose condition improves but then takes a turn for the worse.

“You can have symptoms that improve, but not be out of the woods,” said Kaplan. “I just finished taking care of one patient like this last week.”

The patient was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. They improved after 5 days in the hospital and went home. But they relapsed and ended up back in the hospital 72 hours later.

“They ultimately did well,” said Kaplan. “But this kind of pattern of improvement and then worsening of symptoms is not unusual.”

Studies of COVID-19 patients show that this sudden deterioration tends to happen around 1 week after the start of symptoms, although Kaplan said it can vary from person to person.

This pattern also seems to be more common in people who have comorbidities , he said, which increase the risk of severe COVID-19 in general.

Trump started showing symptoms last Thursday, according to the New York Times. He’s also 74 years old and has obesity, both of which put him in a higher risk category for COVID-19.