Researchers say people are more than twice as likely to die from a heart attack during the COVID-19 pandemic because many aren’t going to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of heart trouble.

They say swift action is needed after a heart attack because an artery could be blocked.

Even nonfatal heart attacks can cause long-term health issues.

Lifestyle changes and additional stress during COVID-19 may be increasing certain people’s risk of having a heart attack.

Most people would do almost anything to avoid going to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic over fears of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Unfortunately, that has included many people ignoring the signs of a heart attack.

A study published this month in JAMA Cardiology shows the risks of neglecting those signs has ultimately had on people’s health.

The study focused on heart attacks during the pandemic.

Researchers in Oregon and Washington state — two areas that saw large outbreaks of the coronavirus — found that people who suffered a severe heart attack were more than twice as likely to die from it as COVID-19 struck the United States compared with previous years.

The study looked at 15,244 hospitalizations involving 14,724 patients with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) — the medical term for a heart attack.

The researchers noticed the number of hospitalizations began to decrease about 19 percent over a 5-week period beginning Feb. 23, 2020.

That was about 2 weeks before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus was a pandemic.

The researchers looked at data from six states — Alaska, California, Montana, Oregon, Texas, and Washington — and compared that data to the same time period from 2018 and 2019.

They reported that hospitalizations for heart attacks began increasing again around March 29. Researchers noted those people were 1 to 3 years younger, had a shorter length of stay, and were more likely to be discharged.

Overall, however, the researchers concluded people were 2.4 times as likely to die from a heart attack when compared with pre-pandemic times, probably because they were less likely to be hospitalized.

“In the weeks and months to come, clinicians may see greater numbers of patients with more severe manifestations of AMI. With the uncertainty on timing of a COVID-19 vaccine, this study reinforces the need to address important care processes for patients with AMI to help mitigate further risk,” the researchers concluded in their study.