Thanks to the avocado’s thick skin, a few simple food-prep steps can help you get your dip into the end zone while leaving behind any foodborne illness.

But don’t worry, your pregame guacamole should still be safe.

With the Super Bowl only weeks away, avocados have been added to the list of produce with potential bacterial contamination.

The FDA recently found one fifth of the avocados they tested were contaminated with dangerous bacteria, but consumers can take simple steps to prevent foodborne illness.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration released a report of testing done on over 1,600 imported and domestic avocados between 2014 and 2016, looking for bacterial contamination.

The FDA found that Listeria monocytogenes was present on the skin of 17 percent of the avocados. Less than 1 percent tested positive for Listeria inside the avocado.

Also, less than 1 percent of the avocados showed signs of Salmonella.

Listeria is a bacterium that causes listeriosis , an infection that mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, and include diarrhea and fever.

But listeriosis can also lead to miscarriage or stillbirth in pregnant women, or headache, loss of balance, and convulsions in other susceptible groups.

The FDA recommends that consumers scrub the outside of the avocado with a produce brush and dry it with a clean cloth or paper towel to reduce the number of bacteria that may be present.

This can also be done with other “hard skin” produce, such as melons and oranges.

Randy Worobo, PhD, a professor of food safety at Cornell University, said you can also wash avocados and other hard-skinned produce in a light bleach solution — half a tablespoon of bleach in one gallon of water — to kill bacteria that may be present.

“If you don’t wash and sanitize the exterior,” said Worobo, “you can drag the contamination from the outside to the inside when you cut the skin.”

The FDA said in its report that “other practices associated with avocado consumption may reduce the risk to consumers as well. Consumers commonly slice avocados and extract the fruit’s pulp prior to eating it, discarding the fruit’s peel as they would a banana peel or an orange rind.”

“Consumers also typically eat avocados shortly after slicing the fruit, as its pulp tends to brown quickly once exposed to oxygen. These practices generally limit the amount of the pathogen, if present, that consumers may be exposed to,” the FDA added.