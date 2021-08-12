Share on Pinterest The CDC is advising people who are pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images The CDC is now advising people who are pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new data that the vaccines do not increase risk of miscarriage.

The new guidance puts the CDC in line with other major medical groups, like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, that have been advising people to get vaccinated if they’re pregnant.

Pregnant people are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. The new guidance from the CDC now urges unvaccinated people who are expecting a child to get the vaccine. “CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement . “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,” Walensky added.

No difference in miscarriage rates found According to the CDC, an analysis of current data from the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry assessed vaccination early in pregnancy. It found no increased risk of miscarriage among the nearly 2,500 pregnant people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. CDC data shows that miscarriage typically occurs in about 11 to 16 percent of pregnancies. The v-safe study found miscarriage rates, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, were roughly 13 percent, which is similar to the expected rate of miscarriage in the general population. “Although it is difficult to do studies on pregnant women, the CDC looked at retrospective data that concluded that the COVID-19 vaccine did not put women or their unborn babies at any higher risk,” Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, the chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens, New York, told Healthline. “However, the data also concluded that pregnant women infected with the COVID-19 virus were at higher risk for pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia and premature labor,” she cautioned.

Benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks The CDC also confirmed that previous data from three safety monitoring systems did not find any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated late in pregnancy or for their babies. The CDC added that, when combined, this data and the known “severe risks” of COVID-19 during pregnancy demonstrate how the benefits of getting vaccinated during pregnancy outweigh any known or potential risks. “Although most pregnant women will have a mild disease or be asymptomatic, as a group, pregnant women are at a significantly increased risk for complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Eran Bornstein, the vice chair of OB-GYN and director of maternal fetal medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. According to Bornstein, these complications include: more severe course of infection

respiratory distress

need for ICU admission

death The CDC also reported that clinicians have seen the number of pregnant people with a coronavirus infection rise over the past several weeks. “The CDC put out an anticipated strong recommendation for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Amato confirmed. “Given the increased spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, it is very important that any pregnant woman reach out to their doctor as soon as possible to discuss the vaccine.” The CDC cited several reasons for making “vaccination for this population more urgent than ever.” These reasons include increased circulation of the highly contagious Delta variant , low vaccine uptake for those who are pregnant, and increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to infection.

Which vaccine is best for pregnant people? “Vaccination of the pregnant mother is extremely important in reducing the likelihood of infection as well as the likelihood of severe disease, and is thus lifesaving,” Bornstein emphasized. “It is recommended by both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and by the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.” He admitted, while it’s not clear how much of a protective effect vaccination offers the fetus, “passive immunization may provide short-term protection with other vaccines, and may also be possible in this case.” Asked if any of the available vaccines are more or less effective for someone who is pregnant, Bornstein pointed out that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna “have been associated with the highest protection rate.”