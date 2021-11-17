Share on Pinterest Experts say there’s no truth to a claim that a “detox bath” will counteract the COVID-19 vaccine. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images A video is being shared online that incorrectly tells people that a “detox bath” of borax and Epsom salts can counteract the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts say there’s no basis in fact for the claims made in the video.

They say the bath has no effect on the vaccine and, even if it did, the vaccine works too quickly for such a bath to have any effect.

They say this video is the latest in a flood of misinformation that’s spreading and endangering people’s health. A viral TikTok video that explains how to “detox” the body after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has infectious disease experts scratching their heads and issuing warnings. The video, which was taken down by TikTok but shared hundreds of thousands of times, suggests that, by soaking in a bath of borax and Epsom salts, you can remove the vaccine from your body. It’s just the latest, experts say, in an ever-increasing flow of false statements that one doctor calls “a pandemic of misinformation.” Experts say this misinformation needs to be brought under control as much as the virus itself.

First, the facts According to experts, the “detox bath” suggestion has no basis in fact. “There is no medical or scientific research that proves that these methods will remove toxins from your body,” Dr. Farzana Hoque, a hospitalist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in Missouri, told Healthline. In fact, she added, “some of these methods can be dangerous to your body, especially for those who have sensitive skin. From a medical perspective, I would definitely not recommend using this method to attempt to remove any toxins from your body.” Vaccines, such as the one for COVID-19, enter the body and begin their work quickly, explained Jason Gallagher, PharmD, a clinical professor of infectious diseases at Temple University in Philadelphia. That means that, even if those ingredients could “detox” a vaccine (which they cannot), the timing would still make it impossible. “The mRNA vaccine is taken into the cells at the injection area, and the body reacts and produces [the materials to fight the COVID-19 cells],” Gallagher told Healthline. “It happens right there, and it happens quickly.” Dr. Robert G. Lahita, the director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health in New Jersey and the author of the upcoming book “Immunity Strong“, agreed. “Once given, [the vaccine] is permanent, immediate, and irreversible,” he told Healthline. Lahita suggested picturing the vaccine’s messenger RNA component as an M&M candy. The sugar coating, he explained, is made of fat and protein and is there to protect the chocolate middle — which is the RNA — as it moves in the body to create the protection. The cells in the immune system “swallow” all that, and that helps the body fight off COVID-19. Additionally, experts say, the vaccine is effective in reducing the risk of contracting the coronavirus or, should a vaccinated person develop COVID-19, the vaccine is effective in keeping the symptoms more manageable. “Just get the vaccine,” Lahita said. “You won’t end up going to the hospital or dying. That’s the goal.”

Misinformation continues The flow of misinformation, like the TikTok video, continues to be a challenge, according to experts. It’s not, Gallagher said, that misinformation is a new problem. It’s just that the methods the world has to share them are now more plentiful. “The only difference between now and before is the internet,” he said. “Now you can spread eccentric ideas more easily.” That is something everyone should be concerned with, according to Nathan Walter, PhD, a professor of communication studies at Northwestern University in Illinois. “We should care because these videos affect beliefs — and also behaviors,” he told Healthline. Walter, who has led a study on the topic, said the root cause of people embracing misinformation is better understood now. “We used to think we had a problem with health literacy,” he said, “and that once we get people information, it will be OK.” Now, he said, “we know it is not a problem of education. It’s a problem of perception.” As humans, he said, we are “susceptible” to misinformation, because “it has an inherent advantage in that it is not bounded by fact.” It’s new and gets clicks, he said. And with what we learn about the coronavirus shifting over time, the public can — and in many cases has — built a mistrust of experts who are, he said, “bound to facts.” So when, say, guidelines change based on new facts, the general public who may feel doubt can quickly think, “See! They were wrong,” and turn their trust to someone who may not, he said, be bound to fact. “We have a crisis of trust, and we’re not acknowledging it,” Walter said.