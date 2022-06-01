Share on Pinterest Researchers say team sports such as baseball can be more beneficial for children’s mental health. Shoji Fujita/Getty Images

Researchers are reporting that team sports are more beneficial to children’s mental health than individual sports.

In fact, they say participation in an individual sport can result in greater mental health difficulties than playing no sports at all.

However, other experts say there are beneficial aspects as well as downsides to all youth sports.

They note that children with attention difficulties and other issues sometimes thrive in individual activities.

A new study of children in the United States concludes that participating in team sports is better for children’s mental health than playing individual sports.

In addition, researchers report that participating in an individual sport such as tennis or wrestling is actually associated with greater mental health difficulties than playing no sports at all.

Their findings run counter to some previous research stating that participation in any youth sport helps guard children against mental health difficulties.

Matt Hoffmann, Ph.D., an assistant professor of kinesiology at California State University Fullerton and his colleagues presented their research in the latest edition of the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Hoffmann’s team analyzed data on sports involvement and mental health of 11,235 children aged 9 to 13.

Parents and guardians reported on several aspects of their children’s mental health. Researchers then looked for associations between mental health data and the children’s involvement with sports. Other factors were considered, such as household income and overall physical activity.

Researchers said the analysis showed children playing team sports had fewer signs of anxiety, depression, social problems, withdrawal, and attention difficulties.

However, countering researchers’ expectations, the study also found kids who played only individual sports tended to have greater mental health difficulties than those who didn’t play any sports.

They did note that female athletes playing both team and individual sports were associated with a lower likelihood of rule-breaking behavior than those who didn’t play at all.

The authors acknowledged that more detailed research is necessary.