Experts say there are a multitude of reasons teens and others start filming during a life-and-death disaster. Some of the reasons are valid.

Violent, terrifying videos of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida are all over the internet.

The use of social media and other websites in disaster situations is an increasingly important topic of discussion among policymakers, aid organizations, and mental health professionals.

But to some, the fact that Florida high school students were able to take out their phones and tweet, call, or film while an active shooter roamed the halls of their school — in some cases sending bullets whizzing by — is concerning.

With lives on the line, should students, or anyone, take out a phone, and get on social media?

The explanation isn’t simple by any means.

The first part of that answer is a technologic one.

Young people today not only have better access to smartphones, cameras, and high-speed internet, but their daily routines and habits are also more strongly interwoven with these personal technologies than ever before.

“The whole world for them is on video,” Elaine Ducharme, PhD, a clinical psychologist, told Healthline, “Their whole lives are documented.”

“Kids are way more comfortable doing it [filming video] than we ever would have been. And, they have the means to do it,” she added.

Nancy Molitor, PhD, another clinical psychologist, likens use of social media in disaster situations to how individuals would have scrambled to find a phone to call 911 in the past.

In short, social media has become this generation’s most expedient cry for help.

That isn’t mere conjecture either.