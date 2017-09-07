Farrah Abraham, star of ‘Teen Mom,’ made her vaginal rejuvenation public last month. Supporters praise the procedure. Critics question the necessity.

Farrah Abraham, star of “Teen Mom,” made headlines last month when she publicly documented her decision to undergo vaginal rejuvenation.

In a comment posted on Abraham’s Instagram account, nurse Sara Fowler described the proprietary Ultra Femme 360 procedure that Abraham underwent.

“It works by delivering radio frequency to the underlying fibers, provoking the skin to produce new collagen. As a result, women experience a dramatic increase in tightness and sexual satisfaction. This treatment also helps eliminate stress incontinence, a common issue for women who have given birth,” Fowler asserted.

Many centers that offer vaginal rejuvenation promise similar results.

However, gynecological experts have called those claims into question.

“I see so many promises that vaginal rejuvenation is going to fix your stress incontinence. It’s going to help your sex life. It’s going to help your prolapse. And there’s really not a lot of evidence to back any of that,” Dr. Cheryl Iglesia, a board-certified gynecologist in Washington, told Healthline.

Iglesia is a former chair of the Committee on Gynecologic Practice of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

In a statement published in 2007, and reaffirmed in 2017, ACOG highlighted issues of concern related to vaginal rejuvenation and other cosmetic vaginal procedures.

“These procedures are not medically indicated, and the safety and effectiveness of these procedures have not been documented,” the authors wrote.

“Clinicians who receive requests from patients for such procedures should discuss with the patient the reason for her request and perform an evaluation for any physical signs or symptoms that may indicate the need for surgical intervention,” they continued. “Women should be informed about the lack of data supporting the efficacy of these procedures and their potential complications, including infection, altered sensation, dyspareunia, adhesions, and scarring.”