On World Malaria Day, experts look at how Europe became malaria-free and how other regions can accomplish the same feat. Share on Pinterest Just in time for World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week that Europe is officially malaria-free. While the mosquito-borne parasite has been absent from most of the continent since 1975, it has lingered in countries along the border between Europe and Asia. In 1995, Turkey, Georgia, Tajikistan, and seven other nations in the area reported more than 90,000 cases of the disease. That number is now zero, WHO officials say. Europe is the first region to completely eliminate malaria, WHO biologist Elkhan Gasimov, Ph.D., told Healthline. He attributed the success to a combination of political commitment, financial resources, and heightened surveillance of new cases. The announcement means that malaria is not currently being spread within the region, although new cases can show up and even spread. That's because the mosquitoes are still present and travelers can bring the disease from other parts of the world. "The European region has been declared malaria-free on the basis of the present situation and the likelihood that elimination can be maintained. This means that we cannot afford to drop our guard on this disease," Dr. Nedret Emiroglu, Ph.D., WHO's deputy director in the division of communicable diseases, said in a press release. "Experience shows that malaria can spread rapidly, and, if Europe's countries are not vigilant and responsive, a single imported case can result in a resurgence of malaria," Emiroglu noted.

How Malaria Was Conquered While malaria today is considered mostly a tropical disease, it was once prevalent all over the world, including Western Europe and the southern U.S. Its shrinking range has been largely attributed to the destruction of swampy mosquito breeding grounds, although strengthened public heath infrastructure also played a role. Similarly, access to medical care was essential in the recent elimination of malaria from Eurasia, Gasimov said. Unlike many places in Africa where malaria persists, every community in Europe has access to doctors and nurses and has basic equipment for diagnosing and treating the disease. "The country could be poor but still the infrastructure could be there," he said.

Ending the Disease This year, the theme of World Malaria Day is "End Malaria for Good," reflecting the renewed commitment of many nonprofits and governments to battling the disease worldwide. Last year, WHO officials announced their intention to eliminate malaria from at least 35 more countries by 2030. But getting rid of the disease in Africa, where 90 percent of the hundreds of thousands of annual malaria deaths are reported, is still out of reach. "Africa is generally in a different situation in terms of far more suitable ecological conditions for malaria transmission, mosquito species that are far more efficient at spreading malaria, weaker health systems, poorer populations. Each of which make malaria elimination more of a challenge," malaria researcher Andy Tatem told Healthline in an email. "However, it does offer hope to see that a huge region that once supported malaria transmission … is now malaria free thanks largely to human intervention. Someday soon hopefully this will be a reality for Africa too with sufficient investment in control methods."