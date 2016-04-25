On World Malaria Day, experts look at how Europe became malaria-free and how other regions can accomplish the same feat.

Just in time for World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week that Europe is officially malaria-free.

While the mosquito-borne parasite has been absent from most of the continent since 1975, it has lingered in countries along the border between Europe and Asia.

In 1995, Turkey, Georgia, Tajikistan, and seven other nations in the area reported more than 90,000 cases of the disease. That number is now zero, WHO officials say.

Europe is the first region to completely eliminate malaria, WHO biologist Elkhan Gasimov, Ph.D., told Healthline.

He attributed the success to a combination of political commitment, financial resources, and heightened surveillance of new cases.

The announcement means that malaria is not currently being spread within the region, although new cases can show up and even spread. That’s because the mosquitoes are still present and travelers can bring the disease from other parts of the world.

“The European region has been declared malaria-free on the basis of the present situation and the likelihood that elimination can be maintained. This means that we cannot afford to drop our guard on this disease,” Dr. Nedret Emiroglu, Ph.D., WHO’s deputy director in the division of communicable diseases, said in a press release.

“Experience shows that malaria can spread rapidly, and, if Europe’s countries are not vigilant and responsive, a single imported case can result in a resurgence of malaria,” Emiroglu noted.

