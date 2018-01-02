Researchers say metformin has the lowest adherence rate of any major diabetes drug. However, patients say there are ways to improve that percentage. Share on Pinterest We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. People who take the number one most commonly prescribed drug for diabetes are also the most likely to stop taking their medication. Metformin works by reducing the amount of sugar released by the liver and improving how the body responds to insulin. It’s been prescribed to more than 120 million people worldwide. The drug’s lack of certain side effects compared to other medications are notable. Metformin puts little if any strain on the organs, doesn’t cause weight gain, and comes with the added benefit of being the most affordable diabetes medication on the market. It’s also sold under the brand name Glucophage, which costs significantly more. However, the toll it takes on the digestive system may prevent many people with diabetes from taking it for more than a week or two. “Metformin commonly causes gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and flatulence,” explained a recent study published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Surrey. The researchers examined the medication compliance rates of 1.6 million people with type 2 diabetes. Metformin had the lowest adherence rate of the medications that were studied. DPP-4 inhibitors — a class of oral diabetes medication that include the brand names Januvia and Tradjenta — appear to have the highest adherence rate. This class of drugs are also the most easily tolerated by the body, causing the least unpleasant side effects.

How to best use metformin While some degree of metformin’s side effects can’t be helped, Marcey Robinson, MS, RD, CSSD, CDE, BC-ADM, co-founder of Achieve Health & Performance, says there are actually several things doctors can do when prescribing metformin to ensure patient adherence. However, she says, many physicians simply don’t. The first issue, Robinson told Healthline, is that there are two types of metformin to choose from: regular and extended release. Most people do better on the extended-release version because the drug’s potency is affecting the body over the course of several hours, rather than hitting you all at once. “Sometimes, it’s just a doctor’s standard of practice and they don’t even think about it. They’ve always prescribed it one way, so that’s what they continue to do,” said Robinson. “For some patients, the doctor might also think that having a bigger boost of the medication all at once is going to help a patient who is struggling with high blood sugars after a meal. But that’s really not how metformin is expected to work in the body,” she added.

Personal stories from patients Gretchen Becker, author of “The First Year: Type 2 Diabetes: An Essential Guide for the Newly Diagnosed,” has been taking metformin for more than 20 years after receiving a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes in 1996. “I never had any problems with metformin until I took a pill that I thought was the extended-release version, but it wasn’t,” Becker told Healthline. Becker’s doctor had accidentally prescribed the regular form of metformin. “I had very loose bowels for several months until I figured out what the problem was,” Becker said. After getting the proper prescription, it took several months for Becker’s digestive system to recover. Corinna Cornejo, who received a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes in 2009, told Healthline that her digestive woes didn’t start until she’d been taking metformin for more than a year. “At first, I thought it was a response to dairy, but my doctor eventually switched my prescription to the extended-release version,” Cornejo recalled. “That has helped, but the side effect has not gone away completely.” For some people, however, metformin’s unpleasant side effect of loose stools provides a much-needed balance to the side effects that can result from other diabetes drugs they’re taking. “GLP-1 drugs, like Victoza or Byetta, can cause constipation,” explained Robinson. “Taking metformin with a GLP-1 drug means they actually complement each other, balancing out those side effects.” And for some, metformin simply isn’t the right drug. “No matter what you do, some patients just don’t tolerate the side effects well,” said Robinson.