Researchers say psychological reasons as well as physical discomfort deter older women from sexual activity.

Women have less sex as they age. Those who are having sex experience less enjoyment from it, too.

That’s according to researchers in the United Kingdom who report that 23 percent of middle-aged women surveyed had sexual intercourse in the month prior to a study they recently conducted.

While previous research has blamed physical issues for the loss of sexual libido and sexual enjoyment, this study concludes that psychological and emotional reasons may be a larger part of the decline than previously thought.

It’s true that physical symptoms of menopause — hot flashes, vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, and sleep disruption — are a deterrent for intimacy.

But researchers in this study hypothesized common psychosocial changes may equally be to blame for many women’s experiences.

To examine their idea, the study’s authors recruited postmenopausal women between the ages of 50 and 75 to respond to a survey about sexual activity, libido, functioning, and satisfaction. About 4,500 survey responses were included in the analysis.

What they found was that the primary reason for absence of sexual activity was the lack of a partner. This was most often because the woman’s partner had died and the woman wasn’t seeking or hadn’t found a new sex partner.

However, although 65 percent of study participants did have a partner, only 23 percent had been sexually active in the month prior to the study.

Their reasons for not having sex?

These women cited a partner’s medical condition, a partner’s sexual dysfunction, their own physical health, menopause-related symptoms, and medication they were taking.

Other significant reasons mentioned by the study participants included body image concerns, perceived desirability, stress, mood changes, self-confidence, and relationship issues.

“Both physical and psychological factors interact dynamically to impact sexual desire after menopause,” Catalina Lawsin, PhD, a clinical psychologist, told Healthline. “Decreases in both estrogen and testosterone levels lead to decreased libido and are also associated with vaginal dryness, hot flashes, and changes in orgasm.”

These physical changes, Lawsin said, can be psychologically challenging to cope with and can trigger distress associated with changes to a woman’s identity, sense of femininity, and sense of one’s self sexually.

“A common example of the interplay between the psychological and physical factors is when women experience pain during sex due to vaginal dryness,” Lawsin said. “After experiencing painful intercourse, a woman may become tense the next time she engages in foreplay, which then further exacerbates pain, causes distress, and often leads to avoidance of sexual activity.”

“Over time, this avoidance becomes a new habit that maintains low libido, and women are left dissatisfied and tensions in relationships may occur,” she added.