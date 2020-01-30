Share on Pinterest Experts say that screen time for young children should be limited and done with a parent. Getty Images Electronic screens are so present in young lives, it can be difficult for parents to keep their children away from them. Lindsey Wagnon keeps a sharp eye on how much time her 4-year-old spends in front of screens. She even monitors how much her daughter watches other people’s screens. “About a month ago we were at the gym and there was another little kid watching a video he wanted to show her,” said Wagnon, a resident of Concord, California. “But she knew if she watched it, she could get in trouble. So, she got out her Go-Fish cards and taught him how to play.” “It was one of those proud parent moments for me,” she told Healthline. “Kids want to interact with each other. They just need to know how.” The glow of screens is a magnet for many. Screens from televisions, cell phones, and computers can dominate young children to the point that some compare the effects to that of secondhand smoke. “Just as frequently being around other people while they smoke can cause cancer… what I call ‘secondhand screen time’ could be endangering children,” wrote Joelle Renstrom, a lecturer of rhetoric at Boston University, on academic website TheConversation.com. Renstrom became interested in the effects of screen time on children after seeing how many of her students couldn’t stay off their phones during a 50-minute class. “While I encourage (students) to examine their habits, I blame students far less for their tech addiction than I did a decade ago,” Renstrom wrote. “They’ve learned this behavior from adults — in many cases since the moment they were born.”

How much screen time? In 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended parents avoid screen time for children younger than 18 months, other than video chatting. The organization said parents wanting to introduce children between 18 and 24 months old to screens should do so with “high quality programming” they watch with their children to help them understand what they’re seeing. It also recommended parents limit screen use among children 2 years to 5 years old “to 1 hour per day of high-quality programs. Parents should co-view media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.” Which applies to one of Wagnon’s biggest parental peeves. “At the gym I go to, there’s a little playroom for the kids to hang out,” she said. “I’ve seen moms hand their kids their phones, put it on YouTube, and go on their way,” she said. “I’m of the opinion that all kids are screen addicts and it’s up to us to control what they watch.”