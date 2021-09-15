Share on Pinterest An advisory panel recommends younger women get annual screenings for chlamydia and gonorrhea. Ross Helen/Getty Images

Sexually active women 24 years old and younger and women 25 years old or older at high risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) should be screened for chlamydia and gonorrhea, according to new guidelines.

The task force says there is insufficient evidence to recommend screening for men.

Experts say all sexually active people should consult with their doctors about testing for STIs.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is recommending chlamydia and gonorrhea screening for sexually active women age 24 years old and younger and women 25 years old and older who are at increased risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Among factors that increase the risk of STIs are having a new sex partner or more than one sex partner.

The task force concluded that current evidence is insufficient to assess the benefits and harms of screening for chlamydia and gonorrhea in men.

This is consistent with their 2014 recommendations.

The USPSTF does not recommend specific screening intervals, writing that “a reasonable approach would be to screen patients whose sexual history reveals new or persistent risk factors since the last negative test result.”

The task force noted that their recommendations for “men” and “women” have to do with biological sex, not gender identity. People should consider sex at birth and current anatomy.

Those who are unsure which recommendations apply should speak with their doctor.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in 5 people in the United States have a sexually transmitted infection. Almost half of all new STIs occur in people between the ages of 15 and 24.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea are among the most common. Both are curable.

Dr. G. Thomas Ruiz is OB-GYN lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

Ruiz told Healthline that the guidelines seem appropriate.

“As a clinician, I think screening of young men would be reasonable,” he added.

Ruiz also suggested another group that should be considered.

“There has been a problem with nursing home residents getting chlamydia and gonorrhea. We need to keep an eye out for this population, but it doesn’t have as tragic consequences as it does for young women,” said Ruiz.