Share on Pinterest Experts say safe injection sites can reduce opioid deaths and overdoses. Richard Lautens/Getty Images New research shows that safe injection sites offer many advantages over needle exchange programs in preventing opioid overdoses and deaths.

Doctors say the benefits of the sites include decreased risk of death and strain on the healthcare system, and increased access to treatment.

Safe injection sites are a proven success in other parts of the world but encounter opposition in the United States. New research shows that safe injection sites are an effective option for reducing harm among people who inject drugs. The study, released by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), found that safe injection sites help prevent deaths from drug overdoses when compared with needle exchange programs. Dr. David Rind, ICER’s chief medical officer, noted that policymakers are often hesitant to adopt these programs. “However, the evidence we reviewed over the past year — along with the input we received from community leaders, clinical experts, law enforcement, and people who use drugs — suggests that [safe injection sites] can deliver a clear public health and economic benefit for communities that currently experience high rates of overdose deaths,” he said in a press release. “[Safe injection sites] save lives and save money.” The study doesn’t come as much surprise to two doctors interviewed by Healthline, who said that safe injection sites are a pragmatic approach to mitigating drug use risks.

A safe space Dr. Christopher Johnston, the chief medical officer at Pinnacle Treatment Centers, told Healthline that these sites allow people to begin treatment without being forced to do things they’re not ready to do yet, such as going “cold turkey” to quit. “Coming to a safe injection site, they find a place that has kind people who are willing to assist with things that reduce the suffering of untreated substance use disorders, and it appears to motivate people to take incremental steps toward better health, and sometimes toward participating in conventional substance use disorder treatment,” Johnston said. “These sites have robust data to support their existence, but I feel their most important role is demonstrating that compassionate care yields spiritual benefits that cannot be scientifically measured,” he added. Dayn Kent, a community health worker at Moss Park Overdose Prevention Site in Toronto, Canada, told Healthline that safe injection sites provide a middle ground for people who use drugs — one that’s safer than using on the streets but doesn’t overtax healthcare systems. “Safe injection sites save money by preventing stress on downstream services like emergency rooms and paramedics,” Kent said. “The cost saving lowers tax burden and frees up resources to care for other members of society who need it.” He also noted that the hands-on approach of safe injection sites offers a few benefits over needle exchange programs, including having staff on hand to prevent overdoses along with keeping drug use out of public spaces.