New research suggests that sports fans experience lower rates of depression and loneliness than non-fans. Being a fan can bring a sense of belonging and community.

A new book by sports fans found that while 61% of Americans report experiencing loneliness, non-fans are lonelier than fans.

Whether it’s sports, music, cosplay, comics, video games, or beyond, finding your fandom community can enhance your mental well-being. Putting on your team’s jersey, inviting friends over to watch the game, cheering and shouting at the TV in unison — the bond sports fans share is undeniable. “[Sports] are an ever-present facilitator of connection. Sports are the reason to get people together, the reason to send that text message, the reason to check in with your parents, and so on. Sports anchor and galvanize relationships; they facilitate social interactions,” David Sikorjak, co-author of Fans Have More Friends, told Healthline. But sports may be more than that, too. “It is good for you, good for others, and good for society,” Sikorjak said.

How researchers measured the effects of fandom In the book he co-authored with Ben Valenta, senior vice president at Fox Sports, the authors argue that fandom is a social good with the potential to mitigate the loneliness epidemic in the United States. While the authors suspected sports fans to experience some degree of belonging, they were surprised to find a lonelier, more polarized population than they expected, and through research, they discovered that fandom may offer more meaningful, impactful benefits. For instance, they found that while 61% of Americans report experiencing loneliness, non-fans may be lonelier than fans. “To examine that idea, we developed a more testable hypothesis: if being a sports fan is about community, then more engaged fans will have more friends than non-fans/less engaged fans. And through multiple surveys across tens of thousands of Americans, we proved that out,” said Sikorjak. If fans have more friends, it stands to reason that they would feel less lonely, added Valenta. The authors tested this proposition using the UCLA Loneliness Scale, a 20-item scale designed to measure one’s subjective feelings of loneliness as well as feelings of social isolation.

Fandom’s effects on loneliness To understand how fandom helps with loneliness, Valenta said to think about a Fan Flywheel, which is a positive feedback loop where there are two variables: X and Y. X influences Y, and Y then, in turn, influences X, which creates a positive feedback loop that sustains momentum and creates energy. “Essentially, you lean into your fandom, you participate in fan activities, you engage as a fan; that’s the X in this example. And that creates the positive feedback of social interactions, the Y variable, which incentivizes you to lean into more fan activities, more fan engagement, which only then begets more social interaction,” Valenta told Healthline. “Once it starts to spin, it takes over.” The book’s findings suggest that sports fandom may create greater belonging in one’s life. “And it might not come right away, but as you participate in your fantasy football leagues, and you go to games with your friends, and you invite the family over for the game, etc., you will begin to experience more belonging in your life,” he said. Other key findings they discovered include: The more engaged the sports fan, the stronger their family ties

Fans report higher satisfaction with their careers and relationships

Fans are more likely to vote and exhibit greater trust in cultural institutions

Fans are more likely to report feelings of happiness and gratitude

Fandom increases identity complexity and broadens perspectives

Other types of fandom can create belonging, too For those who aren’t into sports but find fandom in other forms of entertainment like cosplay, conventions, comics, movies, video games, and beyond, Paul Booth PhD, professor of media and cinema studies at DePaul University, said you still might reap similar feelings of belonging and community. “Being part of any group helps people feel connected, which is a major component of our mental health. When you’re not as lonely, you tend to have a higher positive mental health,” he told Healthline. “Fandom is about being part of something larger than yourself. In some ways, it’s also about feeling like you matter.” Over the past decade, he said fans have become an integral part of the media landscape via social media, which has allowed them to speak to producers, influence decisions, and in some cases, find jobs in the industry. “[And] maybe in some ways, feeling productive helps people,” he said. He distinguishes being a fan, which is liking something and having an emotional reaction to it, from fandom, which is sharing that affinity with a group of people. Moreover, he added that fandom is often a smaller group within a larger circle of fans. “There isn’t one fandom for Star Trek or Marvel; it’s lots of little pockets of fandom that collectively look different from each other,” Booth said. The internet has allowed more people to be part of a variety of fandoms. However, Booth notes that some fandom groups can be toxic. “They can be very angry and misogynist, racist in some ways, and fans might not feel welcome in that sort of a group,” he said.