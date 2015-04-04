Ground zero workers from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks have suffered from many health problems. Now rheumatoid arthritis and similar conditions have been added to their list of potential woes. It is well-documented that workers who responded to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks face increased health risks, including various forms of cancer, respiratory illness, and mental health problems. But now, autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have been added to their list of worries. A recent study in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology suggests that prolonged exposure to the ground zero work site in New York City could contribute to the development of systemic autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Those ailments often have environmental triggers along with genetic components that play a factor in their development. While RA was the most common diagnosis among the 9/11 responders who were involved in the study, it was not the only one. Other inflammatory and rheumatic conditions were prevalent, including lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, sarcoidosis, spondyloarthritis, myositis, systemic sclerosis, antiphospholipid syndrome, and Wegener’s granulomatosis. Read More: Depression Makes It Harder to Beat Rheumatoid Arthritis »

9/11 and Autoimmunity: By the Numbers More than 55,000 rescuers and responders associated with ground zero have registered as part of the World Trade Center Health Registry. Several initiatives and organizations have been formed to track the acute and long-term health issues that 9/11 workers face. There have been reports of at least 2,500 first responders developing cancer. Ground zero workers are considered to have a 15 percent higher risk of developing cancer than the average population. The thought is that exposure to chemicals, debris, asbestos, and dust at the 9/11 site could contribute to cancer, respiratory illness, and other health concerns that now include RA. Researchers who uncovered the ground zero/RA link studied 16,000 people. They determined that those workers who spent at least two months at ground zero were twice as likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis than people not involved with 9/11 work. Researchers also suggested that for each month spent cleaning up ground zero, a person’s risk jumped nearly 13 percent. Of all of the autoimmune illnesses that researchers have linked with ground zero, RA was the most prevalent, affecting 37 percent of those being studied. This fact could breathe new life into the idea that autoimmunity has an environmental component. Read More: Gene Testing Companies Go Door-to-Door Looking for Clues to Unlock RA, Lupus »